Plan commits to working together to share the history of this important Acadian site from multiple perspectives

GRAND PRÉ, NS, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - National historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history. Parks Canada's network of national heritage places represents the very best that Canada has to offer and share stories of who we are, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

A new management plan for Grand-Pré National Historic Site was tabled in Parliament today. Reviewed every ten years, management plans are a requirement of the Parks Canada Agency Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

The updated plan for Grand-Pré outlines a long-term vision for the site as well as the following key strategies:

Key Strategy 1: An attractive, world-class historic site

Key Strategy 2: A place of remembrance for the Acadian community and a place of learning for all

Key Strategy 3: Mi'kmaq, partners and collaborators working in synergy towards a shared vision

Grand-Pré National Historic Site is part of the Landscape of Grand-Pré UNESCO World Heritage site. The Management Plan includes objectives and targets aimed at strengthening the connection that Acadians from far and wide have to the internationally recognized site, as well as increasing collaboration with local communities, and specifically increasing opportunities to connect with Mi'kmaw culture.

The management plan for Grand-Pré was prepared based on input from: Acadian groups and key partners such as la Société Promotion Grand-Pré; Mi'kmaw leadership and communities in Nova Scotia, namely through Kwilmu'kw Maw-klusuaqn (KMKNO); Landscape of Grand-Pré Incorporated; tourism industry representatives; local communities and residents, as well as the wider public. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of cultural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover history in new and innovative ways.

The Grand-Pré Management Plan is available on the Parks Canada website at: https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/ns/grandpre/info/gestion-management-2023.

To learn more about Grand-Pré, please visit https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/ns/grandpre.

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. They protect our shared natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and share the stories of Canada from different perspectives. As the Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants, I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for Grand-Pré National Historic Site that will help shape the future of this treasured place for generations to come."

Kody Blois,

Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants, Nova Scotia

Grand-Pré National Historic Site is located in Grand Pré, Nova Scotia , 85 kilometres northwest of Halifax , on the Minas Basin, an inlet of the Bay of Fundy.

, 85 kilometres northwest of , on the Minas Basin, an inlet of the Bay of Fundy. Grand-Pré National Historic Site commemorates Grand-Pré area as a centre of Acadian settlement from 1682 to 1755 and the Deportation of the Acadians, which began in 1755 and continued until 1762. In designating Grand-Pré as a national historic site in 1982, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada also recognized the strong attachment that remains to this day among Acadians throughout the world to this area, the heart of their ancestral homeland.

also recognized the strong attachment that remains to this day among Acadians throughout the world to this area, the heart of their ancestral homeland. Grand-Pré National Historic Site is also part of a unique cultural landscape, recognized by UNESCO in 2012 for its outstanding universal value: the Landscape of Grand Pré World Heritage Site. In addition to Grand-Pré National Historic Site, lands, marshes, a series of dikes, and Cape Blomidon, a significant Mi'kmaw landscape feature can be appreciated from the Landscape of Grand Pré View Park, located on a nearby hilltop.

