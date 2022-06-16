GRAND OPENING OF 10 NEW HOMES WITH HABITAT FAMILIES IN WINNIPEG

The project called Templeton Avenue Development consists of duplex homes for the following families which includes several Black Canadian families: Amanuel and Kedisti, Mesfin and Chaltu, Issak and Nigiima, Musa and Shukroh, Abel and Rowena, Usman and Sobia, Gemina, Chantal, and Muhammad and Saima.

All the homes have a minimum 25% reduction in energy consumption and are free of carbon emissions. One home has accessibility features to accommodate a child with a hearing impairment. Many of these families immigrated to Canada within the last two decades to make better lives for themselves and today all 10 families have received keys to their new homes.

Since 2019, the federal government has made a total funding commitment of $3,782,337 towards Habitat Manitoba projects including the Templeton project. That funding commitment from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund includes a Black Families Funding investment of $1,217,524.

The Habitat for Humanity model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.

"In Canada, diversity is a fact but inclusion is a choice. That also means recognizing that all Canadians face unique challenges, especially when it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why our government will continue to work with all levels of government, industry leaders and organizations to support families across Canada, including Black families here in Winnipeg. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our government has dedicated itself to building a new generation of affordable homes for Canadian who need them the most. Today's announcement marks the opening of 10 new homes for these wonderful parents who have all fought hard to provide better lives for themselves and their children. This is what housing is truly about! It's about providing a safe and affordable home for those in need across the country and I'm glad all these families finally have a place to call their very own." – Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North

"Habitat for Humanity Manitoba is extremely pleased to celebrate and welcome these Habitat families into their new homes. We are grateful for the continued funding and support from CMHC. The federal funding along with our dedicated group of sponsors, donors and volunteers continue to make the dream of homeownership a reality for families in Manitoba." – Sandy Hopkins, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Manitoba

"Habitat for Humanity Canada believes everyone should have a decent and affordable place to call home. With the support of CMHC through its National Housing Co-Investment Fund and Black Family Funding, we will be able to continue our work ensuring everyone has more equitable access to affordable homeownership – and serve even more families, including Black families who are more likely to experience racial barriers to housing." – Julia Deans, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health, or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health, or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding, on a cash basis, under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, so that all remaining funds from this program will be spent by 2025-26, accelerating the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units for Canadians who need them most.

in funding, on a cash basis, under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, so that all remaining funds from this program will be spent by 2025-26, accelerating the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units for Canadians who need them most. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

