An important step for the Quebec-based natural health brand

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Naturiste is overjoyed to announce the opening of the very first Naturiste Plus boutique, located inside Metro Plus Beaumont in Town of Mount Royal.

This new store offers the best sellers in Naturiste's product line, in addition to a wide range of products from national brands sought after by natural health consumers. The opening of this store in a busy and well-known Montreal neighborhood like TMR brings a lot to the local economy, especially with the creation of new jobs.

"When we see the new shopping trend of consumers wanting to find all their products under one roof, and Metro being the favorite destination of Quebecers, it was relevant for Naturiste to work in partnership," proudly stated Mr. Stephen Rosenhek, President. Naturiste is very proud to have the opportunity to partner with such an important industry leader to contribute to the expansion of its product offering and to distinguish itself through its consulting services."

The association of two leading brands in Quebec can only lead to great success. In collaboration with Metro, Naturiste plans to open other Naturiste Plus stores within the Metro network across Quebec, with the objective of expanding its reach.

"We are delighted to welcome the first Naturiste Plus store in one Metro's flagship locations. We are constantly on the lookout for innovative Quebec companies that distinguish themselves by the quality of their products, but also by their ability to adapt to the ever-changing lifestyles and needs of our customers. Our agreement with Naturiste allows us to offer our customers an additional way to consume health and wellness products, while contributing to the development of a recognized local company," said Martin Turcotte, Vice President, Retail Marketing, Metro.

At Metro Plus Beaumont, customers will be able to do a complete grocery run while shopping for their natural health products in one place. This grocery store, which is already the destination of choice for local purchases, will undoubtedly become a reference for all residents of the area and surrounding areas who want to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Why Naturiste PLUS?

Currently, Naturiste has more than forty natural health product stores throughout the province of Quebec. The new store will be known as Naturiste Plus to reflect a much broader product offering, in addition to matching the name of its partner, Metro Plus.

Naturiste's strength is to offer high quality natural health products combined with a sustained and adapted consulting service to accompany the consumer in their search. This model has always been at the heart of the company's success and will be replicated in Naturiste Plus, in order to continue to offer the best to Metro's customers, not only in the selection of high-quality products, but also in terms of customer service and advice.

As in Naturiste stores, Naturiste Plus employees are either naturopaths or people with a strong interest in natural health, who regularly attend training sessions with Naturiste's head naturotherapist. They are therefore knowledgeable in the field and are ready to guide customers who want to prioritize their health through natural products.

With the partnership between Naturiste and Metro, being at the top of your health has never been easier! Find everything you need under one roof, while having the most enjoyable experience, only at Naturiste Plus.

About Naturiste

Proudly Quebecois since 1968, Naturiste accompanies you in your search for natural well-being. With 41 stores across Quebec and a large digital presence, Naturiste offers a complete selection of natural products to help you enjoy life to the fullest. Naturiste is a company entirely dedicated to wellness and natural care products, and each of their actions has a social impact on your well-being. Visit them in store or order your supplements and natural health products directly online at www.naturiste.ca.



Natural health, on a note of well-being!

SOURCE Le Naturiste

For further information: Josée Massicotte, [email protected], 514 388-0169

