Gracie Point Holdings Launches GP Affluent Markets, an Independent Life Insurance Financing Company

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Gracie Point Holdings, LLC ("Gracie Point"), a leading provider of life insurance premium finance solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of GP Affluent Markets, an independent life insurance financing company dedicated to providing bespoke leveraged life insurance payment solutions to the global affluent market.

With offices in New York, Hong Kong, and Toronto, GP Affluent Markets is strategically positioned to serve high-net-worth individuals, financial advisors, and institutions worldwide. The company will focus on offering tailored financing solutions that enhance liquidity, optimize policy value, and provide alternative payment structures for large life insurance premiums.

GP Affluent Markets is backed by investments from Kuvare and Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd., two prominent firms specializing in innovative institutional and consumer financial products and solutions. This strategic investment underscores the growing demand for independent, client-focused life insurance financing.

By working directly with trusted advisors, GP Affluent Markets will deliver customized financing solutions designed to meet the unique needs of policyholders. As an independent entity, the company is committed to offering unbiased, client-centric services, empowering clients with flexible and alternative premium payment options that align with their financial goals.

Dean J. De Marco has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of GP Affluent Markets. An industry pioneer with a proven track record in P&C and Life Insurance Financing, De Marco brings extensive industry expertise and a commitment to delivering strategic and innovative financing options to Global Affluent clients.

"The launch of GP Affluent Markets represents a significant step in expanding access to independent and specialized life insurance financing," said Dean J. De Marco. "Our Global footprint enables us to cultivate a well-diversified loan portfolio. While the North American markets have recently deviated toward more aggressive concepts, we are committed to delivering more substantive, sound and suitable loan designs."

Harish Raghavan, CEO of Gracie Point Holdings, added: "At Gracie Point, we are constantly seeking ways to expand financing options for our clients. The launch of GP Affluent Markets will focus solely on creating state-of-the-art financing options required by the high-net-worth consumers."

About Gracie Point



Gracie Point is a leading provider of life insurance premium finance, providing a consultative approach, combining insurance, financing and loan servicing expertise in the advisory marketplace. It serves affluent, high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients by working with agents and brokers. Based on its deep knowledge of the market, Gracie Point can quickly determine the optimal financing structure and can commit faster than most competitors. Because premium finance is Gracie Point's only business, it can work more effectively with insurance agents without any concern of competition with the agents' client relationships. With offices in New York, Toronto and Hong Kong, Gracie Point can support client needs throughout North America and Asia.

About Kuvare Holdings

Kuvare is a dynamic financial services platform that provides life insurance and annuity products to consumers, reinsurance solutions to institutional markets, advisory services to insurance businesses, and asset management solutions. Headquartered in the Chicago area, and founded in 2015, Kuvare is committed to a sustainable long-term growth strategy. The family of Kuvare companies includes Lincoln Benefit Life Company, Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company, United Life Insurance Company, Kuvare Life Re (Bermuda), and Ignite Partners. All Kuvare businesses benefit from the investment management expertise provided by its Kuvare Strategic Investments division, ensuring a unified approach to growth and success. For more information about Kuvare, please visit www.kuvare.com.

About Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. (HSCM)

Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd., doing its re/insurance business as HSCM Bermuda ("HSCM"), is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in investments in the re/insurance and transportation sectors. Launched in 2016, HSCM is focused on core economic sectors that it expects to outgrow global Gross Domestic Product, offer low correlations with broader markets, and are experiencing a shift from balance sheet to market financing. The firm currently has offices in Bermuda, Connecticut, and New York. For more information, please visit www.hscm.com.

For media inquiries, please contact

Dean J De Marco

[email protected]

646-757-9441

SOURCE Gracie Point Holdings, LLC