Gracie Point Announces Close of Successful Capital Raise to Fund Continued Expansion

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Gracie Point Holdings, LLC ("Gracie Point"), a leading global provider of life insurance premium finance, announced today that it has closed on an equity capital raise led by funds advised by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. ("Searchlight") and Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. (conducting its re/insurance business as HSCM Bermuda).

The strategic infusion of capital will be used to strengthen Gracie Point's balance sheet and fund growth. This is Gracie Point's fifth successful capital raise since inception.

The partnership with Searchlight Capital and HSCM Bermuda brings not only capital but deep industry expertise and operational support, strengthening Gracie Point's market position as it scales.

Harish Raghavan, CEO of Gracie Point, said, "We are delighted to welcome Searchlight, a leading private equity investment firm, into our group of investors. Our existing partners stepping up to fund our growth is a testament to the strength and scalability of our platform."

Andrew Frey, Partner at Searchlight Capital, commented, "We are excited to partner with Gracie Point. Life insurance is perhaps the last major asset class where consumers don't have a readily available financing market. We believe Gracie Point can unlock that capability and be the first mover into a very significant, and deep asset-backed market globally."

Vikas Singhal, Partner at HSCM Bermuda, commented, "The life insurance industry is undergoing a dramatic shift in complexion. We believe Gracie Point can be a partner to the industry as the industry re-thinks its core offerings to their end consumers."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Winston Strawn LLP served as legal advisor to Gracie Point. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. served as financial advisor, Oliver Wyman LLC served as commercial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal advisor to Searchlight.

About Gracie Point

Gracie Point is a leading provider of life insurance premium finance, providing a consultative approach, combining insurance, financing and loan servicing expertise in the advisory marketplace. It serves affluent, high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients by working with agents and brokers. Based on its deep knowledge of the market, Gracie Point can quickly determine the optimal financing structure and can commit faster than most competitors. Because premium finance is Gracie Point's only business, it can work more effectively with insurance agents without any concern of competition with the agents' client relationships.

With offices in New York, Toronto and Hong Kong, Gracie Point can support client needs throughout North America and Asia.

About Searchlight

Searchlight is a global private investment firm with more than $16 billion in assets under management and offices in New York, London, Miami and Toronto. Searchlight seeks to invest in businesses where its long-term capital and strategic support accelerate value creation for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.searchlightcap.com.

About HSCM Bermuda

Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd., doing its re/insurance business as HSCM Bermuda ("HSCM"), is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in investments in the re/insurance and transportation sectors. Launched in 2016, HSCM is focused on core economic sectors that it expects to outgrow global Gross Domestic Product, offer low correlations with broader markets, and are experiencing a shift from balance sheet to market financing. The firm currently has offices in Bermuda, Connecticut, and New York. For more information, please visit www.hscm.com.

