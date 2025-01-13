Governor General to welcome new heads of mission to Canada

Governor General of Canada

Jan 13, 2025, 10:27 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will welcome five new heads of mission to Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall.

During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:

His Excellency Mohamed Mayif
Ambassador-designate of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

His Excellency Muhammad Saleem
High Commissioner-designate for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

His Excellency Egidijus Meilūnas
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Lithuania

His Excellency Malehlanye Constantinus Ralejoe
High Commissioner-designate for the Kingdom of Lesotho

Her Excellency Hanna-Leena Korteniemi
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Finland

Date: January 15, 2025
Time: 1:30 p.m. 
Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom

Notes for media:

  • To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected].
  • Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 1:10 p.m. on the day of the ceremony.
  • Photos taken by the Governor General's official photographer can be made available upon request.

