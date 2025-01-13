Governor General to welcome new heads of mission to Canada
News provided byGovernor General of Canada
Jan 13, 2025, 10:27 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will welcome five new heads of mission to Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall.
During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:
His Excellency Mohamed Mayif
Ambassador-designate of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania
His Excellency Muhammad Saleem
High Commissioner-designate for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
His Excellency Egidijus Meilūnas
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Lithuania
His Excellency Malehlanye Constantinus Ralejoe
High Commissioner-designate for the Kingdom of Lesotho
Her Excellency Hanna-Leena Korteniemi
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Finland
Date: January 15, 2025
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom
Notes for media:
- To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected].
- Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 1:10 p.m. on the day of the ceremony.
- Photos taken by the Governor General's official photographer can be made available upon request.
SOURCE Governor General of Canada
Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]
