OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will undertake an official visit to Newfoundland and Labrador from June 29 to July 5, 2024.

This visit marks Her Excellency's first official trip to the province as governor general, and will be an opportunity to learn about Newfoundland and Labrador's rich history and vibrant culture.

As commander-in-chief of Canada, the Governor General will participate in two military commemorations: the repatriation of an unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier and the Centennial of the Newfoundland National War Memorial. Her Excellency will also take part in celebrations of Newfoundland and Labrador's 75th anniversary and Canada Day.

The visit to Newfoundland and Labrador will highlight activities related to the Governor General's priorities, including reconciliation, mental health, climate change and innovation. She will meet with Indigenous leaders; launch the Mental Health Learning and Listening Tour; and highlight success stories of integrating Indigenous knowledge with modern science to create sustainable to solutions to such pressing challenges as climate change and food security. Official visits are also opportunities for the Governor General, on behalf of Canadians, to recognize and thank people who are making a difference in a range of different fields.

Itinerary:

Note: Times are indicated in Newfoundland Daylight Time (NDT). The following itinerary is subject to change on short notice to not disrupt wildfire relief efforts in Labrador.

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Walkabout in St. John's

Throughout the day, the Governor General will connect with local residents and business owners to learn more about the unique character and rich history of the city.

Sunday, June 30, 2024

10:00 a.m.

Official Welcoming Ceremony

The Governor General will be greeted by provincial dignitaries including Her Honour the Honourable Joan Marie J. Aylward, Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Governor General will also inspect a guard of honour.

Confederation Building

10:15 a.m.

Lying-in-state of an unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier

The Governor General will pay her respects to the unknown soldier during the lying-in-state.

Confederation Building

10:30 a.m.

Meeting with the Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador

The Governor General will meet with Their Honours the Honourable Joan Marie J. Aylward, Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Mr. Carl Thompson.

Confederation Building

11:00 a.m.

Meeting with the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

The Governor General will meet with the Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Dr. Allison Furey.

Confederation Building

11:45 a.m.

Visit to The Gathering Place

The Governor General will serve meals at The Gathering Place, a community health centre that helps people in need by providing food, clothes, medical and dental care, and support. During the visit, the Governor General will also learn about the many services The Gathering Place provides to their guests.

Learn more about The Gathering Place

The Gathering Place

6:30 p.m.

2024 Annual Beaumont-Hamel Commemorative Dinner

The Governor General will attend and provide remarks at the annual Beaumont-Hamel Commemorative Dinner. This dinner is a long-standing tradition honouring the memory of soldiers who marched towards Beaumont-Hamel on the eve of the battle.

Garrison St. John's

Monday, July 1

10:00 a.m.

Official ceremonies marking the 100th anniversary of the Newfoundland National War Memorial and the reinternment of the remains of an unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier

The Governor General will participate in a special ceremony marking 100 years since the National War Memorial was built. During this ceremony the remains of the unknown soldier will be placed in a special tomb to represent all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians with no known graves.

Learn more about the Repatriation of an unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier

Newfoundland National War Memorial

3:00 p.m.

Canada Day celebrations at Alderwood Estates Retirement Living

The Governor General will celebrate Canada Day with the residents of Alderwood Estates and their families. The residents will showcase their talents such as singing and dancing.

Alderwood Estates Retirement Living, Witless Bay

Tuesday, July 2

10:00 a.m.

Investiture Ceremony as Honorary Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG)

The Governor General will be invested as honorary chief commissioner of the CCG. Established in 1976, this role involves the Governor General participating in national ceremonies and events to promote the CCG's work in saving lives and protecting the marine environment.

Learn more about the Canadian Coast Guard

Canadian Coast Guard Base, 250 Southside Rd.

1:30 p.m.

Wellness Workshop with Lifewise Mental Health Peer Services

The Governor General will participate in a mental health and wellness workshop, and engage with Lifewise members and staff to learn about their experiences and the positive impact the organization has had on them. Lifewise is an organization based on lived experience that offers peer support for people living with mental health and addiction issues. It serves as a great example of a leading practice in mental health support.

Lifewise Mental Health Peer Services, St. John's Region, 70 The Blvd

Learn more about Lifewise Mental Health Peer Services.

2:15 p.m.

Mental Health Learning and Listening Round-table Discussion

As part of the Governor General's mental health priority, Her Excellency will host a round-table discussion that brings together people with lived experiences, health professionals and experts so that their best practices and knowledge inspire programming elsewhere in Canada.

Lifewise Mental Health Peer Services, St. John's Region, 70 The Blvd

6:45 p.m.

Reception hosted by the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador

The Governor General will attend and deliver remarks at a reception hosted by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. During this reception, the Governor General will also present national honours to remarkable Canadians who have made significant contributions to Canada.

See the list of recipients that will receive their honours during this special ceremony.

The Rooms, 9 Bonaventure Ave

Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador

Wednesday, July 3

10:45 a.m.

Visit to the Opioid Dependency Treatment Hub

The Governor General will visit the Opioid Dependence Treatment Hub (ODT Hub) to learn about the services and support provided to individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD) and their families. This includes providing medication, withdrawal support and counselling, as well as teaching individuals how to administer naloxone. During the visit, the Governor General will participate in a training session to learn how to safely administer naloxone. The Governor General will also hear first-hand from individuals with lived experience using the ODT Hub.

Labrador Health Centre, 227 Hamilton River Road

3:00 p.m.

Visit to MUN's Pye Centre for Northern Boreal Food Systems

The Governor General will visit Memorial University's Pye Centre, a hub for community-led and northern-focused food systems research, education, community connections, production and distribution in the region. The Pye Centre combines Indigenous and local knowledge systems to improve food security and access to fresh food in the region, particularly in northern areas.

Learn more about MUN's Pye Centre for Northern Boreal Food Systems

80 Mud Lake Road

Thursday, July 4

10:30 a.m.

Visit with Innu Nation Students on Ice and Indigenous Guardians program participants

The Governor General will meet with Innu youth and Guardians. During her visit to Akamiu-Uapishkᵘ−KakKasuak−Mealy Mountains National Park Reserve, the Governor General will meet with Innu youth currently on an expedition that provides exposure to marine science for the management of Innu Nation's waters.

Learn more about the Innu Nation Uinipekᵁ Expedition 2024

Swallow Harbour

Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador

7:15 p.m.

Meet and Greet with the cast of Come From Away

Following a preview performance of the musical Come From Away, the Governor General will meet with the cast and crew—as well as some of the actual people who inspired the characters—to celebrate Canadian artistic achievement. Come From Away highlights the warmth, kindness and generosity of Canadians, particularly the residents of Gander and the surrounding communities in Newfoundland and Labrador, during a crisis.

Smallwood Arts and Cultural Centre, 155 Airport Blvd, Gander

Friday, July 5

10:00 a.m.

Visit to 9 Wing Gander

As commander-in-chief, the Governor General will meet with members of the Canadian Armed Forces at 9 Wing Gander. During her visit, the Governor General will also learn about the search and rescue services that 9 Wing provides throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as north-eastern Quebec.

Learn more about 9 Wing Gander

Quick facts

This will be Governor General Simon's first official visit to Newfoundland and Labrador .

and . This visit is part of a larger objective of visiting each province and territory to engage with Canadians from across the country.

The Governor General plays an important role in helping to bring awareness to issues, and to profile the diverse and innovative communities that make up our country.

As commander-in-chief of Canada , the Governor General will also recognize the importance of Canada's military by meeting with members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) from across the country.

Notes for media

Members of the media must confirm their attendance at select events with the media contacts listed above.

Photos of the visit can be provided to media upon request via [email protected] .

