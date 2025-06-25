Governor General to take part in the annual Inspection of the Ceremonial Guard and a special Storytime activity at Rideau Hall Français
Jun 25, 2025, 09:39 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, will take part in two special events on June 27, 2025, as part of the summer program at Rideau Hall.
Annual Inspection of the Ceremonial Guard
June 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., on the Rideau Hall forecourt (weather dependent)
This annual tradition highlights polish, precision and pageantry as the Governor General and Commander-in-Chief conducts the annual Inspection of the Ceremonial Guard. The event will include a military parade, an inspection of the guard and band, and a "Viceregal Salute" to Her Excellency.
OPEN TO MEDIA
Storytime at Rideau Hall: special reading event with the Governor General
June 27, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., on the grounds of Rideau Hall
The Governor General will host a special Storytime event at Rideau Hall, as part of a long-standing initiative held in partnership with United for Literacy. This initiative is designed to highlight the importance of accessible education and literacy, and promote a love for reading.
OPEN TO MEDIA
Notes for media:
- In the event of inclement weather, the decision to cancel the Inspection of the Ceremonial Guard will be made at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 27, 2025.
- In the event of inclement weather, the Storytime element will be moved inside, in the Tent Room.
- To guarantee access to the events, media must confirm their attendance in advance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected].
- Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 9:30 a.m. on the day of the events.
- Official photos will be made available upon request.
SOURCE Governor General of Canada
Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]
