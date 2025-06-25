OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, will take part in two special events on June 27, 2025, as part of the summer program at Rideau Hall.

Annual Inspection of the Ceremonial Guard

June 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., on the Rideau Hall forecourt (weather dependent)

This annual tradition highlights polish, precision and pageantry as the Governor General and Commander-in-Chief conducts the annual Inspection of the Ceremonial Guard. The event will include a military parade, an inspection of the guard and band, and a "Viceregal Salute" to Her Excellency.

OPEN TO MEDIA

Storytime at Rideau Hall: special reading event with the Governor General

June 27, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., on the grounds of Rideau Hall

The Governor General will host a special Storytime event at Rideau Hall, as part of a long-standing initiative held in partnership with United for Literacy. This initiative is designed to highlight the importance of accessible education and literacy, and promote a love for reading.

