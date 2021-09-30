OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary May Simon, Governor General of Canada, will participate in the one-hour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation broadcast special, which will air at 8 p.m. across the country on APTN, CBC, CBC Gem, ICI TÉLÉ and ICI TOU.TV.

In recognition of the new federal statutory holiday, the special broadcast will honour the stories and perspectives of Indigenous peoples affected by the tragedies of the residential school system in Canada. The broadcast will include musical tributes and messages from Indigenous leaders.

The Office of the Secretary to the Governor General is pleased to share Her Excellency's message ahead of the show being aired to encourage Canadians to tune in to this special event.

Quote

On this first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, I urge you to pause and reflect on Canada's full history. Do it to honour those Indigenous children who experienced or witnessed cruel injustices. Many emerged traumatized, many still suffer pain.

Related Links

Video link

Transcript



Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.gg.ca/

