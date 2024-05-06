OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, was pleased to present the inaugural awards of King Charles III Coronation Medals to lieutenant governors and territorial commissioners.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a way to recognize Canadians who have made a significant contribution to Canada or to a particular province, territory, region or community, or who have attained an achievement abroad that brings benefit or honour to Canadians or to Canada.

Organizations representing a variety of fields, including non-profit and community groups, have been invited to nominate and present medals to individuals from their communities or organizations who meet the eligibility criteria.

Find more information on the eligibility criteria

Description of Coronation Medal

The medal features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III, as well as the Royal Cypher. The medal is attached to a ribbon using an arrangement of dark blue, bright red and white, identical to the United Kingdom's Coronation Medal ribbon. The Canadian Heraldic Authority designed the medal, which was approved by His Majesty The King.

QUOTE

"Our country is stronger when we recognize diverse voices and perspectives. The King Charles III Coronation Medal provides us with the opportunity to honour Canadians of all cultures, backgrounds and identities, who have contributed to the growth and success of Canada. As we present these medals across the country, I hope we can be inspired by the resilience, creativity and innovative spirit of Canadians."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada

QUICK FACTS

Commemorative honours are created to mark special occasions. The King Charles III Coronation medal is the first Canadian commemorative medal to mark a coronation.

On May 3, 2023 , the Prime Minister announced the Government of Canada's intention to award 30 000 Coronation medals to individuals who have made a significant contribution to Canada , a province, territory, region or community, or attained an achievement abroad that brings benefit or honour to Canadians or Canada .

, the Prime Minister announced the Government of intention to award 30 000 Coronation medals to individuals who have made a significant contribution to , a province, territory, region or community, or attained an achievement abroad that brings benefit or honour to Canadians or . The Office of the Secretary to the Governor General (OSGG) is responsible for administering the King Charles III Coronation Medal on behalf of the Government of Canada .

RELATED LINKS

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]