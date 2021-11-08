Governor General honours members of the Canadian Armed Forces

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - On November 4 and 8, 2021, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, presented a total of 63 Meritorious Service Decorations (MSD)–Military Division, to outstanding members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

As Chancellor and a Commander of the Order of Military Merit, the Governor General also invested two of the above MSD recipients into the Order: one as a Commander of Military Merit for their outstanding meritorious service and demonstrated leadership in duties of great responsibility; and the other as a Member of Military Merit for exceptional service or performance of duty.

The two ceremonies took place virtually.

Created by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Meritorious Service Decorations recognize Canadians for exceptional deeds that bring honour to our country. Along with the Order of Military Merit, they are central elements of the Canadian Honours System that also includes the Order of Canada, the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers and Decorations for Bravery.

All recipients share a desire to help others, to achieve excellence and to contribute to their communities and to Canada.

Quote:

"With this honour and recognition comes the weight of responsibility you collectively hold to work towards a Canadian Armed Forces that values all those within its ranks. I challenge each of you to lead by example."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada

Quick facts:

Created by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Meritorious Service Decorations recognize Canadians for exceptional deeds that bring honour to our country.

The Meritorious Service Cross was originally created in 1984, for members of the military. In 1991, a medal was added to the military division.

Encouraging and recognizing excellence is at the core of every governor general's mandate.

List of Recipients

Recipients of the Meritorious Service Cross (Military Division)

Commander William Brown M.S.C., C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

From January to July 2020, Commander Brown displayed exceptional leadership, professionalism and compassion while deployed to the Mediterranean, Black and Baltic seas as commanding officer of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Fredericton. Throughout the seven-month deployment, he ensured his crew remained operationally focused and resilient despite unprecedented hardships imposed by the COVID-19 global pandemic and by the tragic loss of the ship's helicopter and its six crew members. Commander Brown's remarkable efforts directly contributed to Canada's impressive standing among its allies.

Master Coporal Anthony Bullen M.S.C., C.D.

Gander, Newfoundland & Labrador

On March 5, 2017, as the search and rescue team leader on Rescue 901 from 103 Search and Rescue Squadron, Master Corporal Bullen responded to a mayday call from the fishing vessel Northern Provider, caught in a fierce North Atlantic storm 280 kilometres northeast of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. Demonstrating exceptional professionalism and determination in perilous circumstances, Master Corporal Bullen was lowered into the frigid water twice—once with a compromised immersion suit—to rescue two fishers who had abandoned ship in extremely hazardous sea conditions.

Major-General Jennie Carignan C.M.M., M.S.C., M.S.M., C.D.

Stittsville, Ontario

As commander of NATO Mission Iraq from November 2019 to November 2020, Major-General Carignan provided inspired leadership during a turbulent and dangerous period, working tirelessly to maintain the political and military viability of the mission. She provided key advice to the Alliance's civilian and military leadership to help them develop future options for NATO in Iraq, while serving as their trusted agent in interactions with senior Iraqi government and defence officials. Major-General Carignan's extraordinary leadership and foresight reinforced the credibility of both NATO and Canada.

Colonel Scott Malcolm M.S.C., C.D.

Greely, Ontario

From February to June 2020, Colonel Malcolm's exceptional performance as director of Health Services Operations was critical to the success of the Canadian Armed Forces' COVID-19 pandemic response. Under challenging circumstances, he expertly guided the planning and execution of the many military health services contributions that were implemented to safeguard Canadian citizens from the virus. Colonel Malcolm's inspirational leadership, fortitude and strategic acumen provided comfort and hope to Canadians, and brought great credit to himself and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Colonel Travis Morehen M.S.C., C.D.

Kingston, Ontario

Colonel Morehen was deployed as commander of Task Force Mali from January to September 2019, where he built a resilient, combat-capable team able to effectively operate in an austere and violent operational environment. During his tenure, the task force achieved 3 800 hours of tactical aviation flying and executed more than 30 deliberate operations. In addition to aeromedical support, he meticulously and discreetly coordinated tactical support for a sensitive national operation. Colonel Morehen's tremendous leadership within a complex UN mission brought considerable honour to Canada.

Lieutenant(N) Kevin Okihiro M.S.C., C.D.

Victoria, British-Columbia

On 26 August 2019, in Upton Cross, England, Lieutenant(N) Okihiro displayed exceptional leadership and courage representing the Canadian Armed Forces abroad as the primary explosive ordnance disposal operator in charge. En route to a domestic threat, he instinctively gave direction to establish a cordon for public safety. With the targeted building full of secondary flammable hazards and the ground soaked with unknown accelerants, he rendered safe 10 improvised explosive devices. His conspicuous actions saved lives and preserved critical infrastructure.

General Terrence John O'Shaughnessy

Boulder City, Nevada (United States of America)

As commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command from 2018 to 2020, General O'Shaughnessy's devotion to duty and selfless service to Canada and the United States contributed to a robust, integrated bi-national defense of North America. His positive influence, exceptional strategic engagement and strong leadership have contributed significantly to the evolution of continental defence and security. General O'Shaughnessy undeniably enhanced the long-standing, unique and well-entrenched relationship between Canada and the United States.

Brigadier-General Michel-Henri St. Louis O.M.M., M.S.C., M.S.M., C.D.

Kingston, Ontario

From April 2019 to June 2020, Brigadier-General St-Louis was deployed as commander of Joint Task Force – IMPACT, the Canadian Armed Forces mission in Iraq and Syria against Daesh . He worked tirelessly to strengthen relationships with key allies, advancing the Canadian government's strategy in the Middle East. During increased tensions resulting from kinetic strikes, he demonstrated calm and courage under enemy fire while protecting his task force. Brigadier-General St-Louis' outstanding performance in a complex multinational environment brought great honour to Canada.

Recipients of the Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

Lieutant(N) Christopher Barker M.S.M., C.D.

Cobourg, Ontario

Since 1992, Lieutenant(N) Barker has demonstrated a sustained commitment to preserving the history of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Skeena, and to commemorating the sailors who served and perished during a violent storm on October 25, 1944. On his own initiative, he gathered historical artefacts, organized annual memorial services, spearheaded the construction of a monument in Iceland, and organized a recreational trip for all cadets. His unwavering dedication honoured veterans, inspired cadets and created a legacy for all Canadians.

Commander William Barlow M.S.M., C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

From August to December 2019, Commander Barlow demonstrated outstanding leadership and professionalism as commanding officer of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Ottawa while deployed to the Indo-Asia Pacific region. He subsequently assumed command of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Calgary from March to May 2020, during Operation LASER, the Canadian Armed Forces' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Commander Barlow's exceptional ability to build combat-capable teams and excel in operations significantly advanced Canadian international and domestic strategic objectives.

Major John Benson M.S.M., C.D.

Québec, Québec

From October 2018 to November 2019, Major Benson was deployed to Baghdad, Iraq as military assistant to the commander. Part of the inaugural rotation of NATO Mission Iraq, he quickly developed an impressive understanding of wide-ranging issues and environmental dynamics, which permitted him to contribute extensively to key mission activities. His relationship-building in support of NATO Mission Iraq and his exceptional management of sensitive diplomatic files were particularly noteworthy. Major Benson's consistent and unequivocal efforts during his deployment brought great credit to Canada.

Lieutenant-Colonel Joseph Boland M.S.M., C.D.

Edmonton, Alberta

As the commanding officer of Task Force – Latvia's National Support Element from January to July 2020, Lieutenant-Colonel Boland displayed remarkable leadership, creativity, patience and unwavering commitment to mission success. His efforts guaranteed a safe, COVID-19-constrained environment for all soldiers, enhanced logistical support, and enabled Canada to improve upon its duties as a framework nation in NATO's deterrence efforts. Lieutenant-Colonel Boland's outstanding performance during a global health crisis directly contributed to the tremendous success of Canada's mission in Latvia.

Captain Maxwell Brownfield M.S.M., C.D.

Sittsville, Ontario

From April 2019 to November 2020, Captain Brownfield demonstrated outstanding professionalism in supporting counterterrorism operations in Iraq while employed in the United States Central Command Partnership Integration Enterprise in Qatar, and the Joint Targeting Intelligence Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. In particular, his contributions to innovating remote intelligence exploitation resulted in operational success both on the battlefield and for the Canadian Armed Forces Targeting Enterprise. Captain Brownfield's efforts significantly enhanced the process by which intelligence information is shared in a coalition environment.

Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Darcy Burd M.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Burd was coxswain on Her Majesty's Canadian Ship St. John's, deployed on Operation REASSURANCE from January to July 2018. His operational focus and People First, Mission Always leadership kept the crew motivated, disciplined and focused despite the difficult, complex and changing operational environment. His efforts reached beyond his ship, tirelessly working with NATO partners in the volatile Eastern Mediterranean and Baltic seas, to raise camaraderie, increase operational output, and ultimately enhance Canada's reputation on the global stage.

Major Caroline Cameron M.S.M., C.D.

Saint-Basile, Québec

From April to July 2020, Major Cameron distinguished herself with honour through her exceptional commitment and dedication as commander of the Initial Medical Assistance Force in the Montréal region. Her quick initial actions were critical and resulted in the effective integration of military personnel into the residential and long-term care centres (CHSLD) during Operation LASER. To meet the growing demand for assistance, her team welcomed more than 200 personnel to help more than 2 000 vulnerable residents in 15 CHSLDs. Major Cameron's outstanding leadership and professionalism contributed to the exceptional outreach by the Canadian Armed Forces.

Colonel Kevin Cameron C.D.

Nepean, Ontario

Colonel Cameron has demonstrated remarkable visionary leadership over the past three years and has been the driving force behind reinventing transition. His devotion and collaborative approach have significantly strengthened the Canadian Armed Forces' (CAF) partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada. His exemplary work ethic and expertise in the transition space were instrumental to the development and implementation of innovative transition tools and services for CAF members and their families. Colonel Cameron's noteworthy contributions and personal actions epitomize the fundamental values espoused by the CAF.

Chief Warrant Officer Patrice Chartrand M.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Lancaster Park, Alberta

From April to October 2019, Chief Warrant Officer Chartrand was deployed as sergeant major of the mission to assist the Security Forces of Ukraine. His involvement in the professionalization of Ukrainian non-commissioned officers inspired them and strengthened the cohesiveness of the multinational effort. His performance and judgment illustrated the ideal of the NCO, combining experience and critical thinking. Chief Warrant Officer Chartrand's leadership enhanced the Canadian Armed Forces' reputation for excellence among representatives of the agencies present in Ukraine and contributed to Canada's positive branding on the world stage.

Commander Peter Chu M.S.M., C.D.

Hubbard, Nova Scotia

Commander Chu was deployed to the Mediterranean Sea from February to June 2018 as Commanding Officer of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Windsor. His tactical acumen and exceptional leadership abilities were unprecedented during sensitive operational patrols while participating in two key NATO exercises. His crew was praised for providing a surveillance capability that proved invaluable to NATO's efforts toward establishing comprehensive maritime situational awareness in the region. Commander Chu's gallant and tireless efforts under extremely challenging circumstances brought great credit to Canada.

Lieutenant-Colonel Frederick Côté M.S.M., C.D.

Shannon, Québec

From April to October 2019, Lieutenant-Colonel Côté was deployed as Task Force commander during the Canadian Armed Forces military mission to assist the Security Forces of Ukraine. He demonstrated a high level of discernment and ingenuity in order to improve all operational aspects of the joint forces. He skilfully used communication and partnership as a cornerstone of his innovative plan to promote Canada's contribution. Lieutenant-Colonel Côté's exemplary leadership and professionalism brought international attention to the military contribution to Canada's strategy in Ukraine.

Commander Guillaume Côté M.S.M., C.D.

Nepean, Ontario

As director of the Arctic/Offshore Patrol Ship Project from July 2018 to September 2020, Commander Côté demonstrated unwavering determination to ensure the delivery of the first vessel of the fleet renewal project. Through his focused and dynamic efforts, he gained the confidence of numerous stakeholders from National Defence, various government departments and industry. His exemplary leadership led to the delivery of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Harry DeWolf, the first warship built as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Commander Jeffrey Dargavel M.S.M., C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

From July to December 2020, Commander Dargavel displayed outstanding leadership, initiative and professionalism as the commanding officer of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Toronto. During operations in the Baltic, Norwegian and North seas in support of NATO assurance measures, HMCS Toronto became the first Canadian frigate to successfully execute an expeditionary deployment during a global pandemic. Commander Dargavel's remarkable efforts and tactical acumen directly contributed to mission success and Canada's strong standing among its NATO allies.

Lieutenant-Colonel Erik Deneau

Ottawa, Ontario

Colonel Stéphane Dumas M.S.M., C.D. (Ret'd)

Spencerville, Ontario

From July 2019 to August 2020, Colonel Dumas was deployed as Canadian Task Force commander and as deputy chief of staff – Operations and Plans, as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). He successfully led the planning and execution of operations against armed groups, ensured the protection of civilians, oversaw MONUSCO's response to COVID-19 and strengthened democratic institutions and the rule of law. A skilled commander, Colonel Dumas contributed significantly to the mission and brought great honour to Canada.

Lieutenant-Colonel Allan Ferriss M.S.M., C.D.

Belleville, Ontario

Lieutenant-Colonel Ferriss was deployed to Gao, Mali, from January to August 2019, as chief of operations for Task Force Mali. Responsible for the day-to-day conduct, coordination and future planning for all tactical units, Lieutenant-Colonel Ferriss demonstrated stalwart leadership and relentless mission focus that enabled responsive and agile tactical aviation operations in support of the UN Multi-dimensional Stabilization Mission in Mali. Lieutenant-Colonel Ferriss' relentless pursuit of excellence, personal dedication and exemplary conduct set the conditions for mission success, bringing great credit to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Brigadier General Peter Fesler

Colorado Springs, Colorado (United States of America)

As deputy director of Operations for North American Aerospace Defense Command from 2017 to 2020, Brigadier General Fesler demonstrated selfless commitment to the defence and security of Canada and the United States. He contributed immeasurably to innovative thought on continental deterrence and on a prioritized investment and modernization strategy for defending Canadian and American sovereignty. Brigadier General Fesler undeniably enhanced the evolution of continental defence within the long-standing and iconic defence relationship between Canada and the United States.

Captain(N) Martin Fluet M.S.M., C.D.

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Captain(N) Fluet was deployed to the Mediterranean and Black seas from January to August 2019 as commanding officer of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Toronto. A highly effective warfare commander, he distinguished himself within the NATO fleet by his operational expertise and keen understanding of the adversary while operating in close proximity to Russian forces. With his remarkable leadership and firm grasp of tactical and strategic needs, he ensured that the ship's crew remained vigilant and safe, all while admirably representing Canada.

Commander Brian Foxton M.S.M., C.D. (Ret'd)

Kanata, Ontario

As project director for the Canadian Surface Combatant Project from May 2018 to March 2021, Commander Foxton demonstrated unwavering resolve throughout the successful design phase, ensuring the Royal Canadian Navy's requirements were properly fulfilled. His special talent for articulating military requirements and developing common understanding among diverse military and civilian stakeholders was pivotal to the project. His knowledge, leadership and perseverance have helped prepare the future fleet to meet Canada's needs and obligations for years to come.

Captain James Fukakusa M.S.M.

Manotick, Ontario

From May 2020 to February 2021, Captain Fukakusa was deployed to Kuwait. After his arrival, he was unexpectedly thrust into the role of Operation IMPACT task force surgeon and senior medical authority, wherein he performed beyond reproach and well above the expectations of his rank. His strategic understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with his expert provision of medical advice, enabled the chain of command to return to full operations in minimum time, while endeavoring to protect all personnel from the virus.

Chief Warrant Officer Dominic Gaudreau M.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Québec, Québec

As sergeant major of NATO Mission Iraq from November 2019 to November 2020, Chief Warrant Officer Gaudreau made an exemplary contribution to the mission command team during a very demanding period. His loyalty, courage, intellectual acumen and diplomacy enabled him to play a key role during a tumultuous time stemming from restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Chief Warrant Officer Gaudreau embodies the excellence sought in our senior non-commissioned officers. He contributed significantly to NATO Mission Iraq and brought great honour to Canada within the Alliance.

Major Ralph Holah M.S.M., C.D.

Kingston, Ontario

From 2014 through 2018, Major Holah developed and implemented an internationally recognized and accredited Collateral Damage Estimation (CDE) course for the Canadian Armed Forces Targeting Enterprise. His tireless efforts evolved and aligned the CAF course with key allied partners and international standards. He is a trusted expert in the United States and his input on policy and technical issues is regularly sought out. Major Holah's dedication and tactical expertise in CDE methodology has brought great credit to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Master Warrant Officer Scott Howell M.S.M., C.D.

Petawawa, Ontario

While deployed on Operation IMPACT, Master Warrant Officer Howell demonstrated proactive leadership that ensured the Special Operations Task Force was well prepared for unprecedented challenges. He applied the highest standards of a non-commissioned officer while refining force protection measures, establishing the 2019 Novel Coronavirus protocols, and playing an instrumental role during a national retrograde. Master Warrant Officer Howell's remarkable actions brought great credit to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Colonel Bryan Hunt

Carlisle, Pennsylvania (United States of America)

From July 2019 to July 2021, Colonel Hunt demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication as the deputy commander of the Canadian Army Training Authority. His expertise on collective and individual training files, before and during the pandemic, had a direct impact on the operational readiness of the Canadian Army. His work to collect COVID-19 lessons learned from our allies and adapt them to Canadian Armed Forces training concepts for restarting readiness activities brought great credit to the Forces and to the U.S. Army.

Brigadier General Christopher Ireland (Ret'd)

Pittston, Maine (United States of America)

From August 2017 to August 2019, Brigadier General Ireland served as Deputy Combined/Joint Force Air Component commander at 1 Canadian Air Division/Canadian NORAD Region Headquarters, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He led the daily apportionment and execution of air support for all Canadian Armed Forces domestic and international operations. His many contributions and dedication to the Royal Canadian Air Force mission, while serving in this critical role, brought great credit to both Canada and the United States, strengthening the binational relationship and promoting Canadian interests globally.

Brigadier-General Colin Keiver M.S.M., C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

Brigadier-General Keiver was deployed to Kuwait from June 2018 to May 2019 as commander of Joint Task Force – Impact. Throughout his tenure, he demonstrated exceptional vision, dedication and professionalism. Moreover, he worked tirelessly to lay down the foundation for training delivered to partner forces and oversaw the reinvestment of Canadian Armed Forces personnel to new initiatives in support of the mission to combat Daesh. Brigadier-General Keiver's remarkable leadership was praised by allies and advanced the Canadian government's Middle East strategy.

Lieutenant-Colonel Paul Langlais M.S.M., C.D.

Bolton-Ouest, Québec

From January 2019 to August 2020, Lieutenant-Colonel Langlais was deployed as chief liaison officer for the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). His outstanding leadership and engagement resulted in a strong partnership between MONUSCO and the Forces armées de la République démocratique du Congo, which allowed the dispersed liaison section to play a vital role in protecting civilians. Lieutenant-Colonel Langlais did an exceptional job representing Canada, and his efforts significantly contributed to the mission's success.

Captain(N) Marie-France Langlois O.M.M., M.S.M., C.D. (Ret'd)

Gatineau, Québec

From May 2017 to April 2019, Captain(N) Langlois demonstrated strong dedication, initiative and remarkable leadership. She spearheaded a multitude of efforts to bridge the gap between the Canadian Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Canada. Her outstanding work ethic and professionalism were instrumental in securing resources that have resulted in improved services for many thousands of Canadian Forces members, veterans and their families. Her unwavering commitment, contribution and actions embody, beyond any doubt, the fundamental values espoused by the Canadian Armed Forces and the Government of Canada.

Lieutenant-Colonel Geneviève Lortie M.S.M., C.D.

Stittsville, Ontario

From 2012 to 2018, Lieutenant-Colonel Lortie led the drafting and enforcement of the regulatory amendments resulting from Bill C-15, aimed at strengthening military justice in the defence of Canada. She played a key role in enabling the Government of Canada to respond to the first five-year evaluation of the National Defence Act. Her exceptional leadership and professionalism, legal acumen and selfless dedication greatly contributed to the ongoing effectiveness of the military justice system.

Chief Petty Officer 1st Class James Mahoney M.S.M., C.D.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

From July 2019 to January 2020, Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Mahoney distinguished himself as coxswain of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Halifax while deployed to the Mediterranean. Displaying exceptional deck-plate leadership and problem-solving skills, he united the ship's crew, thereby empowering command to deliver mission effectiveness as the flagship of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2. Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Mahoney's unconditional dedication to the crew's well-being and morale, coupled with his tireless work ethic, contributed immensely to the ship's mission success.

Captain Karoline Martin M.S.M., C.D.

Onoway, Alberta

From April 2020 to July 2020, Captain Martin oversaw the deployment of Canadian Armed Forces-augmented civilian care teams into seven Ontario long-term care facilities, where she ensured technical and professional standards of care and practice were implemented and maintained. Moreover, her honest and diligent reporting of on-site conditions resulted in significant government mobilization towards solutions. Captain Martin's critical leadership and expertise during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in operational success that was forefront in the public eye.

Captain Brian McNeil M.S.M., C.D.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

During his tenure as 1 Canadian Air Division staff officer for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), in Winnipeg, Manitoba, from August 2015 to June 2019, Captain McNeil was instrumental in overseeing the creation of all Records of Airworthiness Risk Management, flight permits and operational airworthiness clearances for all UAS flying in support of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) operations and training. His tireless dedication to improving the airworthiness process for UAS greatly enhanced CAF intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities.

Chief Warrant Officer Steven Merry M.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Kingston, Ontario

Chief Warrant Officer Merry was deployed to Baghdad from October 2018 to November 2019, as initial command senior enlisted leader of NATO Mission Iraq. He proved central to the development of a cohesive group dedicated to mission success, despite significant obstacles and challenges. An outstanding role model, he consistently demonstrated the critical importance of the non-commissioned officer corps to Iraqi and international counterparts alike. Chief Warrant Officer Merry's leadership was essential to establishing a new and vital mission, and ensured Canadian credibility on the world stage.

Captain Yu Mi M.S.M., C.D.

Arlington, Virginia (United States of America)

During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning in April 2020, Captain Mi expertly led a team of military and industry personnel in establishing a groundbreaking digital supply chain for the Government of Canada's procurement of personal protective equipment. In collaboration with the Public Health Agency of Canada, the team's development of multiple low- and high-value contracts resulted in the ability to immediately receive, store and efficiently distribute tens of millions of items. Captain Mi's exceptional efforts were critical to ensuring a successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Barbara Mondelli M.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia

From January to August 2019, Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Mondelli was deployed to the Mediterranean as coxswain of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Toronto. Her outstanding leadership and mentorship were critical in integrating and focusing the non-commissioned members of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 towards diplomatic strategic objectives. Furthermore, her presentation on the joint Canadian Forces and NATO goal of gender equality across the ranks, which she delivered to the Ukrainian Military Academy, garnered significant attention and reflected favourably on the CAF.

Captain Ivan Nahachewsky M.S.M.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Captain Nahachewsky was deployed to Yavoriv, Ukraine, from October 2019 to April 2020. As task force padre, he expanded his role of internal pastoral support by fostering connections within the Ukrainian Orthodox community. Furthermore, he increased Canadian exposure with community outreach projects and collaborated directly with religious leaders on public holiday celebrations. Captain Nahachewsky's outstanding professionalism and exceptional outreach efforts operationalized his role by expanding the influence of the Canadian task force within the Ukrainian community and effectively growing the international partnership.

Commander Scott Nelson M.V.O., M.S.M., C.D.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

From July 2019 to January 2020, Commander Nelson displayed remarkable leadership while deployed to the Mediterranean as commanding officer of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Halifax, during its term as flagship of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2. He successfully led the fleet in locating and monitoring Russian forces, participating in large-scale operations and exercises with other NATO and allied nations, and executing strategic engagements in foreign ports to advance Canada's global interests. Commander Nelson's professionalism contributed to Canada's high standing among its allies.

Chief Petty Officer 1st Class John Oake M.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Oberammergau, Bavaria (Germany)

From July to December 2020, as coxswain of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Toronto, Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Oake was deployed to the Baltic, Norwegian and North seas in support of NATO assurance measures. He displayed remarkable leadership, which ensured the morale and well-being of the crew and fostered unit cohesion. Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Oake's close coordination and collaboration across all departments within the ship was the bedrock for maintaining unity of effort on operations, and was vital to HMCS Toronto's operational effectiveness.

Master Sailor Sergiy Onyshchenko M.S.M.

Rockland, Ontario

As a multi-disciplined language analyst at the Alaska Mission Operation Center from 2015 to 2018, Master Sailor Onyshchenko greatly contributed to the strengthening of collaborative efforts between the United States and Canada, and increased the security of Allied and NATO forces. In addition to identifying a new point of access on a priority target, he contributed to over 100 reports, in which he addressed critical intelligence gaps. His innovative approach to analysis has had a profound and far-reaching impact on the intelligence community.

Major James Pinhorn M.S.M., C.D.

Gander, Newfoundland & Labrador

On March 5, 2017, as the aircraft commander on Rescue 901 of 103 Search and Rescue Squadron, Major Pinhorn responded to a mayday call from the fishing vessel Northern Provider, caught in a fierce North Atlantic storm 280 kilometres northeast of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. Through an outstanding display of leadership, composure and life-saving performance under perilous conditions, Major Pinhorn expertly piloted the rescue helicopter to save five fishers who had abandoned ship in extremely hazardous sea conditions.

Colonel Simon Poudrier M.S.M., C.D.

Gatineau, Québec

From March to July 2020, Colonel Poudrier demonstrated outstanding professionalism in support of the Government of Canada's emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. By leading an integrated logistics team at the Public Health Agency of Canada, he contributed to the successful execution of a sustainable and large-scale logistics operation that allowed Canada to respond appropriately to this global crisis. Colonel Poudrier excelled in this critical task of national importance, which brought great honour to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Lieutenant-Colonel René Poulin M.S.M., C.D.

St.-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Québec

As deputy commandant of Royal Military College (RMC) Saint-Jean from 2016 to 2020, Lieutenant-Colonel Poulin excelled during a period of significant change. A builder and facilitator of internal and external relations, he was the driving force behind the College's return to university status. Thanks to his diplomacy and tireless energy, he was able to brilliantly reassure and guide all military and civilian personnel by setting common and achievable goals. Through his efforts and dedication, Lieutenant-Colonel Poulin contributed to the success of RMC Saint-Jean's mission.

Bridaier-General Paul Prévost O.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

From February to July 2018, Brigadier-General Prévost was deployed to Doha, Qatar, as director of the 609th Air Operations Center of the United States Central Command Multinational Force. His outstanding leadership and tactical acumen quickly earned him the respect and trust of American and coalition leaders, and contributed to tactical, operational and strategic advances against Daesh and the Taliban. Brigadier–General Prévost played a key role in the fight against Daesh and in coalition counter-insurgency operations, and made an extraordinary contribution to peace and security in the Middle East.

Major Marc Raven M.S.M., C.D.

Kingston, Ontario

Renowned as an air-land integration subject matter expert, Major Raven has been a key enabler to the revitalization of the Tactical Air Control Party capability within the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). Between 2015 and 2020, his actions and initiative were instrumental in the development of training and the introduction of a command and control restructure. Major Raven's actions have strengthened the relationship between the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force, while enhancing CAF credibility in joint and combined operations.

Lieutenant-Commander Nicole Robichaud M.S.M., C.D.

Halifax, Ontario

From January to July 2020, Lieutenant-Commander Robichaud was deployed to the Mediterranean, Black and Baltic seas as executive officer of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Fredericton. Following the crash of the ship's helicopter and the loss of its six crew members on April 29, she initiated preparations for the repatriation of the fallen, including a dignified onboard ceremony. Her remarkable and empathetic leadership contributed to the mental readiness of the crew members and their ability to return to the ship's important mission.

Master Corporal Erik Schneider M.S.M.

Rockland, Ontario

Master Corporal Schneider has been employed as a regional lead analyst within Canadian Joint Operations Command headquarters since March 2017. With a primary focus on Africa, he has supported expeditionary operations reach-back, planning efforts and, most recently, full-spectrum targeting efforts pertaining to information operations. Master Corporal Schneider's extraordinary professionalism has had a wide-ranging impact on how Canadian Armed Forces personnel contribute to international humanitarian efforts and to maintaining the reputation Canada has built within the international community.

Warrant Officer Tyler Schulze M.S.M., C.D.

Embrun, Ontario

From June 2018 to June 2019, Warrant Officer Schulze was instrumental in the development of the first Canadian position within the Overhead Management Centre in Denver, Colorado. He played a critical role in organizing a tailored training program designed specifically to develop and operationalize Canada's new burgeoning capability. Warrant Officer's Schulze's efforts promoted Canada among other country partners in a highly professional manner that brought considerable benefit to the Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defence.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mohamad Shamas M.S.M., C.D.

Terrebonne, Québec

Lieutenant-Colonel Shamas was deployed to Kuwait from August 2019 to July 2020 as commanding officer of the Operational Support Hub—South-West Asia. During his assignment, he ably provided logistical support to this most important and diverse Canadian Armed Forces mission. He provided sound advice to numerous commanders and defence attachés, leading to successful operations in seven countries. Through his remarkable initiative, Lieutenant-Colonel Shamas exercised significant leadership and influence, which brought honour to Canada.

Commander Thomas Sheehan M.S.M., C.D.

Timberlea, Nova Scotia

As a strong advocate for mental health, Commander Sheehan applied his exceptional leadership, tenacity and vision in the development of an innovative Road to Mental Readiness program, an effective, customized training approach for the Defence team. His unwavering professionalism and dedication have made a profound and lasting impression, contributing greatly to Strong, Secure, Engaged efforts, and have significantly improved the resiliency and capacity of personnel throughout the Canadian Armed Forces.

Colonel Tod Strickland M.S.M., C.D.

Kingston, Ontario

From June 2018 to November 2019, Colonel Strickland served in the Republic of Korea as the commander of the Canadian Contingent and the deputy chief of staff Operations, United Nations Command Headquarters. In an uncertain and dynamic security situation, his tremendous leadership and professionalism were instrumental in establishing the Canadian Contingent, revitalizing United Nations Command, and implementing confidence-building measures between the two Koreas in order to restore lasting peace. Colonel Strickland's efforts greatly enhanced Canada's reputation and visibility in the region.

Major Brenda Tinsley M.S.M., C.D.

Barrie, Ontario

As commanding officer of 51 Aerospace Control and Warning Squadron from 2017 to 2019, Major Tinsley led the modernization of Canadian Air Defence Sector Tactical Command and Control training. She was instrumental in creating the Mission Training Centre, an innovative air battle management facility, which leveraged modern synthetic learning environments and platforms. Her commitment to strengthening operator training and advancing Royal Canadian Air Force initiatives brought great credit to the Canadian Armed Forces and enhanced North American Aerospace security.

Captain(N) Luc Tremblay M.S.M., C.D.

Gatineau, Québec

Captain(N) Tremblay was assigned to Baghdad, Iraq, as defence attaché from July 2019 to July 2020. He initiated a cycle of engagement and assessment with Canadian task forces and coalition partners to enable the Canadian ambassador to keep abreast of the situation on the ground. In a chaotic environment involving ballistic missile, rocket and mortar strikes, as well as civil unrest, his professionalism earned him the trust of Iraqi officials and quickly removed obstacles to mission success. Captain(N) Tremblay's outstanding work brought great honour to Canada.

Commander Bradley White M.S.M., C.D.

Bedford, Nova Scotia

From 2018 to 2020, Commander White was the major architect, program lead and driving force behind the development and implementation of the Concept of Operations for the Future Naval Training System in Esquimalt, British Columbia. As delineated in Strong, Secure, Engaged, the modernized program will leverage cutting-edge technology, optimize Royal Canadian Navy world-class individual training, and ensure long-lasting and vital effects. Commander White's transformational leadership influenced and motivated team members to excel, and brought great credit to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Major Gary Wolfman M.S.M., C.D.

Nepean, Ontario

As the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command's subject matter expert, Major Wolfman was instrumental in integrating cyber into the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) targeting processes and subsequently achieving its effects on operations. His ability to synchronize a diverse planning team consisting of CAF operational, legal and policy staffs, in addition to key inter-agency stakeholders, was truly commendable. Major Wolfman's remarkable efforts brought great credit to the CAF.

ORDER OF MILITARY MERIT RECIPIENTS

Please note that this list was provided by the Department of National Defence and reflects the rank and posting of the members at the time of their nomination.

Commander of the Order of Military Merit

Brigadier-General Marie Annabelle Jennie Carignan, C.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

NATO Mission Iraq

Baghdad, Iraq

Officer of the Order of Military Merit

Chief Petty Officer 1st Class James Trent Mahoney, M.M.M., C.D.

Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Halifax

Halifax, Nova Scotia

