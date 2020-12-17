Governments to Invest More than $17.5 Million to Connect Vulnerable Manitobans with Safe, Stable Housing

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Canada and Manitoba governments are implementing the first phase of a multi-year commitment to better meet the housing needs of vulnerable people.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Honourable Heather Stefanson, Manitoba's Minister of Families announced a more than $17.5 million investment in housing benefits over the next two years and $154.6 million over the next eight years.

The Canada-Manitoba Housing Benefit will provide housing affordability assistance to approximately 3,300 vulnerable Manitobans over the next two years. The Manitoba government identified three key populations who are at greater risk of housing insecurity who will be eligible for the benefit:

young adults who are transitioning out of, or have recently aged out of the child welfare system;

people who are, or are at risk of becoming, homeless; and,

individuals dealing with mental health or addictions issues, who are living in designated supportive housing buildings.

Young adults who have aged out of the child welfare system over the last 12 months will be eligible for this benefit, including those who may also receive Employment and Income Assistance or non-EIA Rent Assist. In those situations, the Canada-Manitoba Housing Benefit would bridge the gap between current supports and their actual rent, up to a maximum amount of $250 per month. About 630 young adults are expected to be eligible in 2020-21, doubling to 1,260 in the second year.

This benefit will be based on referrals from Child and Family Services or community-based agencies, and will be put in place in the coming months.

The Manitoba government is partnering with End Homelessness Winnipeg to deliver a rent supplement for individuals who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless, which will launch in 2021/22. The Canada-Manitoba Housing Benefit would bridge the gap between Rent Assist and a client's actual rent, up to a maximum of $250 per month. To be eligible, individuals must be connected with a community housing support program. About 370 people are expected to be eligible.

The benefit for individuals with mental health and addictions issues will also launch in the next fiscal year, once new supportive recovery housing projects being built in the province begin accepting clients. This benefit will be delivered by the provincial government and is expected to support about 135 people in its first year.

In total, governments will invest over $17.5 million over two years in order to help address housing affordability in Manitoba. This includes more than $8.7 million in new funding available through the Canada-Manitoba Housing Benefit and another $8.7 million in provincial cost-matching.

"Our government is committed to ensuring that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. Long-term, predictable funding for housing has been needed for more than a decade. With today's announcement, we are taking a significant step toward our goal of building strong communities across Manitoba where vulnerable Canadians can prosper and thrive, now and for the future." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Our government is committed to providing housing to vulnerable Manitobans throughout our province. Over the next two years, the Canada-Manitoba Housing Benefit will provide meaningful, monthly support so that more Manitobans have a safe place to call home." – The Honourable Heather Stefanson, Manitoba Minister for Families

"Housing is often barriered for young people. This benefit will remove barriers and help youth improve their housing situation. This is sorely needed by young people coming out of the child welfare system who typically can't afford safe and adequate housing." – Kelly Holmes, Executive Director, Resource Assistance for Youth

More information will be posted at www.gov.mb.ca/housing under Quick Links as program details are finalized.

The Canada-Manitoba Housing Benefit will invest more than $154.6 million in targeted support to meet the significant housing needs of approximately 17,600 Manitobans within vulnerable populations between 2020-21 and 2027-28.

in targeted support to meet the significant housing needs of approximately 17,600 Manitobans within vulnerable populations between 2020-21 and 2027-28. Programs and funding details for future years of the benefit will be developed as part of Manitoba's three-year housing action plans.

three-year housing action plans. Manitoba's current action plan is available at https://www.gov.mb.ca/housing/three-yr-plan-2020.html.

current action plan is available at https://www.gov.mb.ca/housing/three-yr-plan-2020.html. Governments initially announced their commitment to the Canada-Manitoba Housing Benefit in June 2019 as part of the signing of the bilateral agreement under the NHS.

as part of the signing of the bilateral agreement under the NHS. Funding provided through the Canada-Manitoba Housing Benefit is in addition to the $450 million already committed through the 10-year National Housing Strategy.

already committed through the 10-year National Housing Strategy. The Government of Canada will invest $2 billion in the Canada Housing Benefit across the country, which will be cost-matched by provinces and territories for a total $4-billion investment over 8 years, starting in spring 2020. The federal government and provinces and territories are working together to co-develop 13 housing benefit programs, one for each jurisdiction, that will respond to local housing affordability challenges.

will invest in the Canada Housing Benefit across the country, which will be cost-matched by provinces and territories for a total investment over 8 years, starting in spring 2020. The federal government and provinces and territories are working together to co-develop 13 housing benefit programs, one for each jurisdiction, that will respond to local housing affordability challenges. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55+ billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55+ billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. The Government committed to eliminate chronic homelessness in its Speech From the Throne and proposed measures to increase funding through the NHS by more than $13 billion in the Fall Economic Statement.

in the Fall Economic Statement. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

