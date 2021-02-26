WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home.

Today, all three levels of government have joined forces to provide 18 affordable modular apartments for women and their children, including Indigenous women, experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, the Honourable Rochelle Squires, Manitoba Minister of Families, and His Worship Brian Bowman, the Mayor of Winnipeg, announced today more than $5 million for the Winnipeg Housing and Rehabilitation Corporation (WHRC) to support the redevelopment of a former housing complex in Winnipeg into affordable housing units.

The former housing complex at 260 Toronto St., which was subsidized by Manitoba Housing and owned by WHRC, was recently demolished due to structural issues and is being redeveloped.

The project is being supported through the Major Cities Stream of the recently announced Government of Canada's Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), which will provide up to $4.3 million. The province is investing $624,000 to support mortgage and demolition costs, with a potential for future investments as the project progresses. The federal government has invested an additional $90,000 through CMHC's Seed funding program.

The $624,000 provincial investment is made possible through the National Housing Strategy bilateral agreement, which was signed by the governments of Canada and Manitoba in 2019 to ensure families, Indigenous communities and vulnerable Canadians can count on long-term funding for community housing in Manitoba.

The 10-year agreement will provide almost $450.8 million in joint funding from the governments of Canada and Manitoba to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and will support Manitoba's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability.

As part of its investment plan for a $12.5-million allocation received under the RHI Major Cities Stream, the City of Winnipeg submitted five projects, including this one, which will bring a total of 88 new affordable housing units to the community. The projects will include a focus on people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, people dealing with mental health and addictions issues; women and children fleeing domestic violence, persons with disabilities and Indigenous people.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has only highlighted the key role of affordable housing to Canada's recovery as major cities across the country are dealing with continuing housing challenges, including right here in Winnipeg. Our investments through the Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to effectively support those who need it most by quickly providing new affordable housing units to vulnerable Canadians and their families." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"As we continue to face the challenges of COVID-19 together, it is more important than ever to ensure that every Manitoban has a place to call home, especially those with lower-incomes who face barriers to housing. This important investment in affordable housing supports our government's larger pandemic response to protect Manitobans while strengthening our communities and province as a whole." – The Honourable Rochelle Squires, Minister of Families

"All governments have a role to play in ending homelessness and I am pleased to see the federal, provincial and municipal governments converging on this project. We can end homelessness in Winnipeg if we work together." – His Worship Brian Bowman, Mayor of Winnipeg

Quick facts:

With the $1-billion RHI, the Government of Canada will support the construction of up to 3,000 permanent, new affordable housing units across Canada to help address urgent housing needs for Canadians, especially our most vulnerable.

RHI, the Government of will support the construction of up to 3,000 permanent, new affordable housing units across to help address urgent housing needs for Canadians, especially our most vulnerable. The RHI Major Cities Stream provides $500 million in immediate support to pre-determined municipalities that were identified based on highest levels of renters in severe housing need and people experiencing homelessness.

Under the Projects Stream $500 million was available through an application-based process, which closed on December 31, 2020 . Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations.

. Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations. RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and others who are among the most vulnerable, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, racialized groups, Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $12 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $12 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement. Since 2016, the Manitoba government has supported the creation of 713 new affordable housing rental units. The province has also supported home ownership for more than 220 households through partnerships with municipalities, non-profit organizations and other agencies.

