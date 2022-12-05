SAINT JOHN, NB, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, the Honourable Trevor Holder, Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, and Her Worship Donna Noade Reardon, Mayor of the City of Saint John, announced more than $8 million in joint funding to reconfigure a portion of Retail Drive in east Saint John.

"Working with our partners, our government is focused on making infrastructure investments that improve the lives of everyone in Saint John - Rothesay, and all New Brunswickers, and help us protect and develop our economy. A safe and functional road like Retail Drive, a major corridor to East Point, ensures that residents and visitors of the City of Saint John can safely benefit from the growing retail centre," said Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"This investment will raise a section of the roadway where we have seen persistent flooding and will help support expansion of the East Point shopping district by reconstructing a section of Retail Drive. This project is a great example of how investing in infrastructure and climate adaptation projects can lead to improved safety, as well as economic growth," said the Honourable Trevor Holder, Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, on behalf of the Honourable Réjean Savoie, Minister Responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.

This funding will support the future expansion of East Point, a major retail centre, by raising a section of Retail Drive and eliminating one of two immediately adjacent signalized intersections. The project also includes an upgraded stormwater sewer system and expansion of the sanitary sewer capacity to reduce the risk of flooding and sewer backups. Additional project benefits include upgraded pedestrian signals with sound, a countdown, and accessible ramps for improved pedestrian and motorist safety, as well as the addition of railway crossing gates and traffic signal pre-emption in the event of an approaching train.

"Investments in critical infrastructure help mitigate the impacts of climate change for all Canadians. Upgrades to underground infrastructure and the realignment of Retail Drive will help mitigate the risk of flooding and major weather events due to climate change. It will also enhance public safety for pedestrians and motorists and the work helps pave the way for future growth in the area. Thanks to funding from our Federal and Provincial partners, the City can now proceed with this important project," said Her Worship Donna Noade Reardon, Mayor of the City of Saint John.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.8 million in this project. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing more than $2.3 million and the City of Saint John is providing approximately $3.2 million .

is investing more than in this project. The Government of is contributing more than and the is providing approximately . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past six years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $810 million towards 524 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick .

has invested more than towards 524 infrastructure projects across . During that period, over $48 billion has been invested by Infrastructure Canada in communities across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over $2.9 billion for disaster mitigation infrastructure projects.

has been invested by Infrastructure Canada in communities across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over for disaster mitigation infrastructure projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

