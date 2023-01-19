PLACENTIA, NL, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and His Worship Keith Pearson, Mayor of the Town of Placentia, announced more than $6.6 million in joint funding to improve Placentia's drinking water infrastructure.

This investment will help the Town of Placentia replace 5.3 kilometres of aging watermain pipes to develop a more reliable and efficient system. Phase 1 of the project will see work from the Roman Catholic Church in Dunville to Fox Harbour Road including Fox Harbour Road, and Phase 2 will address another section from Fox Harbour Road to the end of the system.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Modern and reliable drinking water infrastructure is essential to safeguard public health. Today's investment will help the Town of Placentia reduce the number of leaks in its system and ensure residents have reliable services for years to come."

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government invests millions of dollars each year to help Newfoundland and Labrador municipalities improve municipal infrastructure. This funding will allow the Town of Placentia replace old infrastructure with a reliable and efficient system so water services can continue without disruption. We continue to work with our municipal and federal partners to improve communities throughout our province."

The Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"We are happy to work together with the Federal Government and the Town of Placentia to fund this infrastructure. Like we have done for other municipalities in the province, sharing the cost of municipal infrastructure helps communities complete work on important projects. We look forward to more investments for this region in the future."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"I commend Mayor Pearson and the council of the Town of Placentia for their foresight and planning to upgrade the town's water system. We recognize that infrastructure needs are a key priority for municipalities across the province. We continue to work with communities, encouraging them to work together where possible, to make these important improvements."

The Honourable Krysta Lynn Howell, Minister of Municipal and Provincial Affairs

"Since 2015 I have been working on behalf of the residents of Dunville - Placentia, advocating for improved infrastructure. The Dunville Watermain Replacement project shows that when governments of all levels work together, with a shared vision for improving infrastructure, we can deliver important benefits for communities."

Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Member of the House of Assembly for the district of Placentia - St. Mary's

"This funding announcement for the Dunville Water Project will bring much needed infrastructure improvements to the Town of Placentia. Most importantly, this investment will give our residents a better quality of living and make our Town even more attractive to invest and do business. The Town of Placentia remains committed to working with both levels of government to deliver clean and safe drinking water to our residents."

His Worship Keith Pearson, Mayor of the Town of Placentia

The governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador are each investing more than $2.6 million towards the project, while the Town of Placentia is contributing more than $1.3 million .

and and are each investing more than towards the project, while the is contributing more than . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $171 million towards 370 green infrastructure projects across Newfoundland and Labrador under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

towards 370 green infrastructure projects across and under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. During that period, over $49 billion has been invested in communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over $2 billion for drinking water infrastructure.

has been invested in communities across to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over for drinking water infrastructure. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

