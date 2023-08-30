WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of Yukon is providing $8.32 million to build at least nine new affordable homes in the city and enable important renovations and upgrades to a women's transition home called Kaushee's Place near downtown Whitehorse.

The federal government is providing $5 million through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) to the Yukon Housing Corporation, on behalf of the City of Whitehorse to create at least nine new affordable homes in Whitehorse. The city is one of the 41 recipients of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative's city stream.

This is made possible by the Government of Canada's additional investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support the country's most vulnerable. This investment is expected to create at least 4,500 more affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need across the country, with 25 percent of investments going toward women-focused housing projects.

RHI provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream.

Also included in today's announcement is a combined investment from the federal government and the Government of Yukon of $3.32 million for upgrades to Kaushee's Place. Renovations are underway and include an exterior retrofit to increase the building's energy efficiency, and the installation of a distributed water source heat pump system and solar hot water system. This is the first time this type of heating and cooling system has been installed in the North. The upgrades are expected to be completed by June 2024.

Kaushee's Place provides five transitional homes and 18 shelter beds for women and gender diverse people experiencing violence in Whitehorse. The shelter beds are offered at no cost, and the homes are offered at a rent-to-income basis. Staff are always available by phone or in person to provide non-judgmental support, advocacy, accompaniment and referrals to women and gender diverse people who have experienced violence, whether or not they are staying at the facility.

Funding provided for Kaushee's Place includes:

$2.89 million from the federal government through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF)

from the federal government through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) $433,000 and ongoing operating funding from the Government of Yukon , including:

and ongoing operating funding from the Government of , including: $297,000 in capital from the Yukon Community Development Fund,

in capital from the Yukon Community Development Fund,

$61,000 in capital from the Yukon Housing Corporation,

in capital from the Yukon Housing Corporation,

$75,000 in Energy Improvement and GST rebates from Yukon Energy Solution Centre

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative and the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, people in Whitehorse will have a place to raise their families or access critical support services at a time of need. This will help increase the availability of affordable homes and support those in need."– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in affordable housing is more important than ever. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, we're supporting upgrades at Kaushee's Place, who offer safe, stable homes for women and gender diverse people. Additionally, through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we're investing in the addition of nine new, affordable homes in Whitehorse. The projects announced today are just two examples of what we can achieve with our partners. I look forward to the completion of these housing projects and the positive impact it will have in our community!" - Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"Like many jurisdictions across Canada, the Yukon is experiencing a high demand for housing. We are happy to partner with the Government of Canada and the City of Whitehorse to develop housing options that will bring our community housing approach to the forefront, which is centred on strengthening social integration and networks of support. We continue to work in collaborative and innovative ways so that all Yukoners can access safe, affordable housing." – The Honourable Ranj Pillai, Premier of the Yukon and Minister responsible for Yukon Housing Corporation

"These investments will support our ongoing efforts to efficiently provide services, shelter and support to the individuals and families that we support who are in crisis. We are looking forward to an energy efficient facility, which will allow us to offer more support for the women, gender diverse people, and their children while fleeing violence. We are expecting to see cost-savings through improved energy performance by over 50 percent saving on energy costs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 80 percent. Gunalchéesh to our partners who made this all possible." – Michelle Parsons, Executive Director of Kaushee's Place

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS.

The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Yukon , through Yukon Housing Corporation, delivers housing and program initiatives that address the housing needs of Yukoners across the territory. Yukon Housing Corporation received RHI funding on behalf of the City of Whitehorse .

, through Yukon Housing Corporation, delivers housing and program initiatives that address the housing needs of Yukoners across the territory. Yukon Housing Corporation received RHI funding on behalf of the . Learn more about the Yukon Housing Corporation

