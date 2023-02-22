WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, the Honourable Richard Mostyn, Yukon's Minister of Community Services, and Her Worship Laura Cabott, Mayor of the City of Whitehorse, announced $4.2 million in joint funding for the purchase of two 40-foot accessible buses and for upgrades to the Whitehorse Waste Management Facility Transfer Station.

The new buses will be added to the fleet to better accommodate Whitehorse's growing population. Their accessibility features will improve the experience of people with disabilities or who use mobility aids, as well as those traveling with strollers and young children. With these additional buses, residents will be able to continue to rely on the city's transit system to help them get to work or school on time and back home safely at the end of the day.

Funding will also support upgrades to the Waste Management Facility. Through this project, the waste collection area will be expanded and surfaces will be paved for better management of litter and snow removal. It will include the purchase of additional waste bins to allow for enhanced waste separation areas for items such as clean wood, organic waste, construction waste, mixed waste and recycling to help reduce the impacts unsorted waste has on the environment.

Once complete, the improved waste transfer station will accommodate the community's growing needs while reducing the amount of waste going into landfills.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Our Government is committed to building environmentally responsible and inclusive communities. Today's announcement will support the City of Whitehorse in making important upgrades needed to the waste management infrastructure and improve existing public transit options. Through these projects, we are making our community stronger, more accessible, and supportive of a healthy environment for future generations."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Yukon government is pleased to partner with the Government of Canada to support these essential infrastructure projects which provide improved access to the City of Whitehorse transit system and upgraded waste management services for Whitehorse residents. We are committed to continued collaboration with the federal government, municipalities and First Nations to address core infrastructure priorities that achieve our goal of building healthy, vibrant communities."

The Honourable Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services, Government of Yukon

"The City of Whitehorse is focused on strategic investments that reduce our environmental footprint and provide residents with the municipal services they expect. This funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Yukon for improved transit services and wastewater upgrades is one of the many ways we are working together to build a sustainable and healthy community."

Her Worship Laura Cabott, Mayor of the City of Whitehorse

The Government of Canada is investing $937,500 for the purchase of the new transit buses in Whitehorse through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Yukon is contributing $312,500 .

is investing for the purchase of the new transit buses in through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is contributing . The Government of Canada is investing $2,212,500 for the Whitehorse Waste Management Facility Upgrades through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Yukon is contributing $737,500 .

is investing for the Whitehorse Waste Management Facility Upgrades through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is contributing . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Since 2016, Infrastructure Canada has invested over $1.34 billion in 149 projects in communities across the Yukon .

in 149 projects in communities across the . During that period, over $50 billion has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including more than $11 million for public transit infrastructure projects.

has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including more than for public transit infrastructure projects. Over the past 6 years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $86 million towards 56 green infrastructure projects across the Yukon under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

towards 56 green infrastructure projects across the under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

