WHITEHORSE, YT, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Yukon are working together to enhance tree cover and forest resilience. Diverse forests have many benefits: they capture the carbon in growing trees to reduce emissions and help in the fight against climate change; they enhance climate resilience to impacts like wildfires by planting the right tree species in the right places and restoring wildlife habitat; and they support human well-being by creating more green spaces for recreational activities and spaces for connecting with nature, better regulation of temperature in cities and reduced risk of wildland fire and floods.



Today, Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Richard Mostyn, Yukon's Minister of Community Services, announced a joint investment of more than $1.1 million under the 2 Billion Trees (2BT) program to plant 400,000 trees on public lands to support community resilience to climate impacts and natural disturbances.

Under this agreement, Yukon will reforest public lands that will expand existing forested areas, and Yukon will also plant fire-resilient species to increase Yukon communities' ability to withstand natural disasters, such as wildfires.

This summer, the Government of Yukon's Wildland Fire Management branch planted 90,000 aspen seedlings in areas of Whitehorse and Haines Junction with support from the 2 Billion Trees program. By replacing flammable conifers with fire-resistant deciduous trees in key locations, the Yukon is reducing wildfire risk for communities.

The Government of Canada's 2 Billion Trees program is helping to clean the air, keep neighbourhoods cool in the summer, create jobs and fight climate change while protecting nature. By working together with provinces, territories, local communities and Indigenous Peoples, Canada continues to build a strong, healthy future for generations to come.

Quotes

"Trees are essential to our lives — they capture carbon, improve air quality and support wildlife — and they are important allies in our fight against climate change. That's why Canada has committed to planting two billion trees. We are pleased to be working with the Government of Yukon to collaborate by planting around 400,000 trees on public lands. This investment will expand forest cover, enhance resilience to wildfires and advance biodiversity restoration."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"This summer's wildfire season was unprecedented. It emphasized the importance of continued action to protect our environment and safeguard our communities. Today's $1.1-million joint investment, in collaboration with the Yukon Government, will help us plant 400,000 trees as part of Canada's 2 Billion Trees program. Not only will these deciduous trees act as a natural defence against wildfires, they will also enhance biodiversity, restore habitat and increase carbon sequestration in our territory."

Dr. Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

"The 2 Billion Trees program is an important partnership with the Government of Canada, helping the Yukon take action on climate adaptation. Planting fire-resistant aspen trees in Yukon communities reduces their wildfire risk. We are proud to partner with the Government of Canada, local First Nations and municipal governments to create wildfire-resilient Yukon communities."

The Honourable Richard Mostyn

Yukon's Minister of Community Services

Quick Facts

Last year, the Government of Canada and the Government of Yukon signed an Agreement in Principle (AiP) under the provinces and territories stream of the 2BT program. Under this agreement, Canada and Yukon are leveraging their shared commitment to delivering social, economic and environmental benefits for communities through tree planting.

AiPs outline federal, provincial and territorial collaboration on planting two billion trees by defining the objectives of each tree-planting project as biodiversity enhancement, habitat restoration, carbon sequestration, permanency of forest cover and several monitoring activities post-planting. They are further supported by the signing of contribution agreements. Work on finalizing additional agreements with provinces and territories to plant more trees across Canada is well underway.

Natural Resources Canada provided nearly $750,000 from the 2BT program and the Government of Yukon provided over $360,000 from the Department of Community Services Wildland Fire Management Prevention & Mitigation budget.

