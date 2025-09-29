The Government of Canada is allocating more than $13.5 million to the Yukon to help the territory provide French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level.

WHITEHORSE, YT, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are at the heart of Canadian identity. They make us unique, unite us, and enrich our culture and economy from coast to coast to coast. Promoting and protecting them starts with education. Supporting minority-language education and second official-language instruction is essential for Yukoners, as it strengthens their linguistic and cultural vitality, promotes bilingualism, and ensures the sustainability of French in the Yukon.

Today, Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, and Member of Parliament (Yukon), reiterated the Government of Canada's commitment to Francophone communities by announcing the signing of the Canada–Yukon Agreement on Minority-Language Education and Second Official-Language Instruction 2024-2025 to 2027-2028. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This bilateral agreement stems from the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction between the Government of Canada and the Provinces and Territories – 2024-2025 to 2027-2028.

Under the Canada–Yukon Agreement, an investment of more than $13.5 million has been made in the Yukon. This funding will help the territory offer quality French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level. An investment by the Government of Yukon is also planned to support the aims of the Agreement.

Bilateral agreements on minority-language education and second-language instruction have been in place with the Government of Yukon for more than 50 years. They support the territory in delivering activities aimed at teaching French in a minority situation and learning a second official language.

Quotes

"Bilingualism is at the heart of Canadian identity and a great source of pride from coast to coast to coast. It makes me especially delighted to announce that our government has reached an important agreement with the Yukon to promote bilingualism in the territory's schools and post-secondary institutions. The cooperation between our two governments is important to support French learning and strengthen linguistic, cultural and economic vitality."

-- The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"In the Yukon, French and English are part of everyday life and bring us together as a community. I am very proud to announce that we have finalized an important agreement with the Government of Yukon. By supporting education in French, from preschool to post-secondary studies, we are opening the doors to more opportunities for our students. Together, we are working to support the growth and future of our territory. "

-- Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, and Member of Parliament (Yukon)

"We are grateful for the Government of Canada's continued investment in French education in the Yukon. This funding helps ensure students have the opportunity to learn in French and opens up more possibilities for their future. By working together, we are strengthening bilingual education and supporting the vitality of our Francophone community, while giving young people the tools they need to succeed."

--The Honourable Mike Pemberton, Premier of the Yukon

"Our government is proud to renew this partnership with Canada to strengthen minority-language education and second-language instruction in the Yukon. By working closely with the Government of Canada and our partners, we are giving students the opportunity to learn in both English and French, promoting bilingualism. This enriches their cultural awareness and opens doors to new opportunities."

--The Honourable Jeanie McLean, Yukon Minister of Education and Minister responsible for the Women and Gender Equity Directorate

Quick Facts

In Canada, enrolment in French-language minority schools increased by 21.5 percent from 2005-06 to 2020-21 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

Demand for French immersion programs is rising in Canada. The number of students enrolled in these programs at elementary and secondary levels rose to 484,377 in 2020-21, up 64 percent from 295,197 in 2005-06 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

The Government of Canada's total financial contribution to the Government of Yukon is $13,500,727 over four years for French minority–language education and French second-language instruction.

On February 17, 2025, the Government of Canada announced the signing of the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction 2024-2025 to 2027-2028. This protocol calls for an investment of more than $1.4 billion over four years. It establishes the principles of cooperation between the Government of Canada and the provincial and territorial governments.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration recognizes the important social, economic and cultural value of official languages. It also considers the current reality and future of official language minority communities in Canada. This includes French-speaking minorities outside Quebec and English-speaking minorities in Quebec. The Action Plan calls for investments of more than $4.1 billion over five years, the largest investment ever made by a government in official languages.

Government of Canada invests more than $1.4 billion to strengthen education in both official languages across Canada

Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: A historic federal investment in official languages

Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction between the Government of Canada and the Provinces and Territories – 2024-2025 to 2027-2028

