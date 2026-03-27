PRINCE ALBERT, SK, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The global trade landscape is shifting rapidly, creating uncertainty and challenges for workers, industries and communities across Canada. In a rapidly changing world, Canada must focus on what it can control: building a stronger, more resilient nation. This calls for decisive action from governments at all levels to protect jobs, strengthen local economies and ensure workers can adapt to changing economic realities.

Workers whose jobs have been directly or indirectly impacted by global tariffs will receive support to help them adapt, retrain and succeed, as a result of a partnership agreement announced today by the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development) on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, alongside the Honourable Eric Schmalz, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, Minister of Immigration and Career Training, Minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, and Minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission.

Specifically, $15.6 million over three years will be invested through the new Canada–Saskatchewan Workforce Tariff Response to support workers and employers in the steel and softwood lumber sectors, as well as other directly and indirectly tariff-affected sectors. It is anticipated his new funding will support up to 1,800 workers in Saskatchewan build new skills and seize emerging opportunities.

Supports will be delivered through the existing province-wide network of SaskJobs offices and training partners, which will ensure timely support for workers who may benefit from retraining or employment assistance as they transition into new opportunities, including:

unemployed workers building skills for in-demand jobs;

workers whose employers are participating in Employment Insurance Work-Sharing agreements, allowing them to upskill or retrain as these industries adapt; and,

employed workers strengthening their skills and resilience within companies or supply chains directly affected by tariffs and global market shifts.

Implementation of the partnership agreement will leverage both existing and new or enhanced program and services. Coordinating directly with impacted businesses to protect jobs will give tariff‑affected workers and those in Employment Insurance Work‑Sharing agreements improved opportunities for upskilling or retraining, in a changing economic landscape.

This approach reflects a shared commitment by the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan to support Canadians through a period of significant economic adjustment, while building a strong, confident workforce--one where workers can navigate global uncertainty and industries can remain competitive in the global marketplace.

Quotes

"Canada's workforce is strongest when employers and training partners work together. As global trade evolves, no worker will be left behind. Through the Workforce Tariff Response, that means providing the tools and training workers need to secure good jobs, continue building strong communities, and ensure Canada remains resilient in the face of global challenges."

-- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Workers in Saskatchewan aren't asking for handouts: they're asking for a fair shot. When unjust tariffs hit our sectors hard, it's our workers and families who feel it first. This funding is about making sure they've got options, whether that's building new skills or finding the next opportunity. The Government of Canada and the Province of Saskatchewan have their backs, and we're going to keep showing up for them."

-- The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"Saskatchewan is committed to protecting our economy despite uncertain global conditions. While Saskatchewan's market and trade diversification has lessened the impact of global tariffs, we are happy to partner with the federal government to take a proactive approach to protecting Saskatchewan from potential risks to our economy, our labour market and our people."

-- The Honourable Eric Schmalz, Saskatchewan's Minister of Immigration and Career Training

Quick facts

Through the Canada–Saskatchewan Workforce Tariff Response, the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are delivering targeted training and employment services funded through Employment Insurance contributions by workers and employers, helping workers return to the labour market more quickly.

The Government of Canada also invests over $65 million annually through the Labour Market Development Agreements and the Workforce Development Agreements in Saskatchewan, which support training and employment services for approximately 32,000 people each year, including: 11,000 people who secure employment within about 6 months of receiving support; 12,000 youth (15 to 29 years old); 13,000 mid-career workers (35 to 54 years old); and 11,000 workers from the trades, including 3,000 apprentices.



At the national level, the agreement prepares workers to seize emerging opportunities, such as those that will be generated through national initiatives, including the Major Projects Office, Build Canada Homes, and the Defense Industrial Strategy.

As of February 2026, Saskatchewan's unemployment rate stands at 5.6%, the lowest among provinces and significantly lower than the national average.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media inquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministry of Immigration and Career Training, Government of Saskatchewan, [email protected], 306-798-2369