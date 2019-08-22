Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Begin New Habitat for Humanity Build in Yorkton

YORKTON, SK, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are collaborating with Habitat for Humanity in Yorkton to help support another Saskatchewan family in need of a safe and affordable place to call home.

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Greg Ottenbreit, Minister responsible for Highways and Infrastructure and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Yorkton, on behalf of the Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), and Kelly Holmes-Binns, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity Regina, announced the construction of a new Habitat for Humanity (Habitat) home in Yorkton.

Located at 154 Darlington Street East, the Habitat home will be a raised four-bedroom bungalow approximately 1,008 square feet (93.65 metres) in size.

"Our Government is proud to invest in Saskatchewan families in need through Habitat for Humanity's new build in Yorkton. It's an example of the impact of our historic investments through the National Housing Strategy, and the results we're achieving by working closely with provincial partners and private and non-profit partners like Habitat for Humanity." – Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"Our government is pleased to partner with Habitat for Humanity on another build in Yorkton. Not only are we building a stronger community, we are also helping a Saskatchewan family put down roots in a safe, quality and affordable home. We are honoured to work with the Government of Canada and Habitat for Humanity as we support people in greatest housing need." – Honourable Greg Ottenbreit, Minister Responsible for Highways and Infrastructure and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Yorkton

"Congratulations to the Yorkton Chapter as they begin construction of their eighth home. This ceremony today demonstrates the commitment of the committee, donors, sponsors, volunteers and the entire community to helping change the lives of hardworking families through affordable homeownership. Thank you to everyone who has made this day possible for Maranda and her family." – Kelly Holmes-Binns, Chief Executive Officer, Habitat for Humanity Regina

The Government of Canada , through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and the Government of Saskatchewan , through Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), are jointly contributing $65,000 to build the home through the Canada - Saskatchewan bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

since . Habitat's innovative delivery model provides opportunities for families to stabilize their housing and to achieve their homeownership goals. Each partner family selected by Habitat contributes 500 partnering hours in building their home or other Habitat homes. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity and their work across Saskatchewan , visit www.habitat.ca.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

In October 2012, the Government of Saskatchewan released the Saskatchewan Plan for Growth: Vision 2020 and Beyond, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.2 million people by 2020. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $790 million to develop or repair more than 16,000 housing units across our province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

