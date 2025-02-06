Governments of Canada and Quebec Launch Quebec-Canada Collaboration Table on Energy and Resources

MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Quebec is ideally positioned to seize the generational opportunities ahead in the energy and natural resources space to build a strong, sustainable economy.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, along with Christine Fréchette, Quebec's Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, and Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec's Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, announced the establishment of the Quebec-Canada Collaboration Table on Energy and Resources to support initiatives undertaken by Quebec toward a strong and sustainable economy.

This Quebec-Canada collaboration mechanism aims to discuss and accelerate Quebec's top economic priorities for a strong future in the energy and resource sectors; working together is essential in building a more resilient and diversified economy.

In Quebec, priority sectors include the development of critical and strategic minerals, the circular economy, and the electrification of the economy. These priority sectors are crucial for the growth of a clean economy. Their development will support jobs for Quebecers, increase investments in Quebec and help decarbonize Quebec's economy to ensure a sustainable future for all.

This collaboration mechanism, which will support Quebec's identified priorities, will facilitate the mobilization of both public dollars and private capital to support sustainable economic growth and climate outcomes.

Together, the Governments of Canada and Quebec, within their respective jurisdictions, are promoting the creation of good jobs and enduring prosperity that will come with the unprecedented economic opportunities of building a strong and sustainable future.

Quotes

"When it comes to energy and natural resources, Quebec is already a strong economic leader. Deepening our collaboration by aligning federal and provincial support, based on Quebec's energy and resource priorities, will help create jobs, drive economic growth and build a sustainable future that benefits Quebecers and all Canadians."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"More than ever, it's important that Quebec and Canada work together to develop our energy and natural resources sectors in a sustainable way, while respecting Quebec's priorities and expertise. This is essential if we are to succeed in the energy transition, while further stimulating the economic development of our regions. By collaborating to meet our common challenges, we can move forward and make Quebec a true leader in the green economy."

Christine Fréchette

Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development

"In the current context, it is important to establish a collaboration table to ensure support for the development of critical and strategic mineral projects, in line with Quebec's natural resource priorities. These minerals are an integral part of our strategies for decarbonizing our economy. It is therefore essential to set up this framework to agree on roles and responsibilities while respecting the constitutional jurisdictions of our respective governments. I believe this table will be beneficial in effectively advancing the projects that are necessary for Quebec's future."

Maïté Blanchette Vézina

Minister of Natural Resources and Forests

Related Information

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Joanna Sivasankaran, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]; Jean-Pierre D'Auteuil, Media Relations, Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie, Cell. : 418 559-0710, Courriel: [email protected]; Catherine Pelletier, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, Cell. : 450 204-5158; Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts, Media Relations, 418 521-3875, [email protected]; Émilie Savard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, 367 990-8473, [email protected]