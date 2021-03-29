Supporting recreational and sports infrastructure

BAIE-COMEAU, QC, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - As the pandemic has further highlighted the importance of keeping people active and healthy, the governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to support nearly 200 recreational and sports infrastructure projects across Quebec. These investments will provide Quebec municipalities with modern, safe and accessible facilities that encourage physical activity in our communities.

The Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, on behalf of the federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, and the Quebec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region, and Minister Responsible for the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region, Jonathan Julien, on behalf of the Quebec Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Isabelle Charest, today announced close to $588,000 in funding for two recreational projects in the Côte-Nord Region.

The funding is for repairs of two municipal pools in Baie Comeau and the development of a multi-use path in Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan. While supporting the regional economy, these projets will enhance the region's recreational infrastructure and promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

In the Côte-Nord Region, the federal government is investing $293,902 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Invest in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing $293,902, through the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives.

"The pandemic has been difficult for families of Côte-Nord, but we have been there from the start to help them and protect their jobs. We are still there today by investing in recreational infrastructure in Baie-Comeau and Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan. The good collaboration between Ottawa and Quebec will create good jobs and make a real difference in the quality of life of the people of Côte-Nord."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"More than ever, we are aware of the importance of physical activity. That is why we are implementing measures to enable Quebecers to be more active. Access to modern, quality recreational and sports infrastructures provides strong motivation for regular physical activity. These projects will have a concrete impact on the quality of life of families and the vitality of our communities. I hope that, thanks to the investments we are announcing today, everyone will be able to enjoy being active."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"The government is committed to ensuring that all regions benefit from new sports and recreation facilities that meet the needs of athletes, young sports enthusiasts and the public at large. We are proud to foster the general well-being of all Quebecers by promoting physical activity. I am pleased to announce these investments in recreational and sports infrastructure. When things get back to normal, these projects will enable even more people in our region to be active and to enjoy their favourite activities in a safe, healthy environment."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister Responsible for the Côte–Nord Region, and Minister Responsible for the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing over $180 billion over 12 years in social infrastructure, green infrastructure, public transit, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities in Canada .

plan, the federal government is investing over over 12 years in social infrastructure, green infrastructure, public transit, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities in . Since 2015, the federal government has invested more than $16 billion in 1,141 infrastructure projects in Quebec .

in 1,141 infrastructure projects in . The Government of Quebec's Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS) is part of the Invest in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which aims to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms and conditions, obligations, and commitments of the parties.

Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS) is part of the Invest in Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which aims to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms and conditions, obligations, and commitments of the parties. The program has a budget of $294 million .

. The Quebec Ministère de l'Éducation is responsible for implementing the Recreation Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream under the IBA.

PAFIRS funds projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand and redevelop recreational and sports facilities, with the goal of ensuring that all regions of Quebec have well-maintained recreational and sports facilities and that the public has greater access to them.

Location Project Name and Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal/Other Funding Baie-Comeau Upgrading of two municipal pools $208,913,50 $208,913,50 $208,911,63 Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan Development of a multi-use trail $84,988,50 $84,988,50 $85,014,07

