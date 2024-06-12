Governments of Canada and Quebec announce the renewal of the Canada Community-Building Fund for the next ten years

QUEBEC CITY, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec announce the signing of the Agreement for the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) for the 2024-2034 period. Under this agreement, Quebec will receive more than $2.8 billion in CCBF funding over the next five years, including $535 million for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, helping municipalities address local infrastructure priorities.

Announced by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, and Eric Girard, Quebec's Minister of Finance, this investment will support communities across Quebec to plan, construct and revitalize their core public infrastructure. The CCBF will help carry out infrastructure projects that strengthen the well-being of residents.

The Canada Community-Building Fund supports infrastructure projects. It also provides communities with predictable and flexible funding across 19 different project categories, including: drinking water, wastewater, public transit and community energy systems, which are necessary to reduce the housing needs presented in the Regional portraits of housing in Quebec.

Quotes

"With the renewal of the Canada Community-Building Fund, we're giving Quebec communities the flexibility they need to commit to crucial infrastructure projects. In a context of housing crisis, CCBF-supported projects will continue to play an important role in the accessibility and expansion of Quebec's housing supply. We remain committed to working closely with the Quebec government to overcome the housing challenges we face."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in our infrastructure is a concrete investment in the well-being of our residents. With the renewal of this agreement, our cities will have the funds and flexibility they need to continue their development and ensure that Quebecers can count on infrastructure that meets their needs. We continue to deliver for Quebecers through investments that make a real difference to their everyday lives."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

"I welcome this unconditional commitment from the federal government, which will benefit municipalities in every region of Quebec for the next 10 years. We are joining forces to offer citizens quality infrastructure that meets their needs."

Eric Girard, Minister of Finance

"The conclusion of this agreement is excellent news for our municipalities and for all Quebecers. I'm particularly pleased with the flexibility obtained, but also with the expansion of eligible investment categories, which will make it possible to develop new projects in sectors where needs are great. This investment will allow us to develop and maintain quality infrastructures for today's citizens and for future generations!"

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs



Quick facts

Across Canada , the federal government is renewing the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) and is investing $26.7 billion over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects.

, the federal government is renewing the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) and is investing over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $24.2 billion across Canada through CCBF, including $5.5 billion in Quebec communities.

has invested across through CCBF, including in communities. In Quebec , the Société de financement des infrastructures locales (SOFIL) administers the programs that make it possible to benefit from CCBF funding.

, the Société de financement des infrastructures locales (SOFIL) administers the programs that make it possible to benefit from CCBF funding. The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided up front, twice a year, to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

Associated links

The Canada Community-Building Fund

