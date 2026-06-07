Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Canadian Armed Forces Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2026 /CNW/ - "In a more dangerous and divided world, the members of our Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) continue to answer the call to defend our sovereignty, protect our communities, and keep Canada strong. Today, we honour the women and men who serve and sacrifice for our country with courage and distinction – including those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Canada's new government has worked with unprecedented speed and scale to rebuild, rearm, and reinvest in the CAF. We gave every CAF member a raise – the largest in a generation. Because they stand on guard to protect our sovereignty, our freedoms, and those of our allies. Because they risk their lives to save others. Because their pay should reflect the weight of their responsibilities.

We enacted the largest increase in defence investment in modern Canadian history and are on the path to achieve NATO's new Defence Investment Pledge of 5% by 2035. Our fiscal framework has already provisioned to achieve 4% of GDP in total defence spending by the end of this decade. And through the new Defence Investment Agency and Canada's first-ever Defence Industrial Strategy, we are providing Armed Forces members with the modern equipment they need, when they need it.

When people see a maple leaf on a uniform, they see hope. They get help. That's the women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces. Our sovereignty and our security are not guaranteed. They're defended by CAF members every single day. And in a more dangerous and divided world, we are ever more grateful for their service and their sacrifice.

Their service, their values, and their strength represent the very best of Canada. To the CAF members across Canada and those around the world: thank you."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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