WESTERN SHORE, NS, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada's labour market continues to face sustained pressures from tariffs, skills shortages, supply chain disruptions, and rapid technological advancements, the Government of Canada is taking coordinated action to transform the economy--strengthening domestic industries, supporting workforce development, and building the foundations for a more independent economy.

Today, the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, the Honourable Patty Hajdu announced the launch of the Mining and Minerals Workforce Alliance, alongside the Mining Industry Human Resources Council strongly supported by the Mining Association of Canada. The Alliance will identify and advance industry-led solutions to strengthen the skilled workforce needed at all stages of producing minerals and metals.

As one of Canada's largest economic drivers, the mining and minerals sector plays a vital role in responding to the rising demand in global industries, driven by the shift toward clean energy sources and the rise of automation and artificial intelligence. It is also crucial for the success of other sectors, such as advanced manufacturing, communications and AI as well as Canada's economic and national security.

The Mining and Minerals Workforce Alliance is the first of six workforce alliances to be established, all of them unified by one core mission: to identify and address pressing labour market challenges and to coordinate public and private investments in skills development to produce fulfilling opportunities for Canada's workers where they are most needed to Build Canada Strong.

To fulfill this mission for the alliance, the Mining Industry Human Resources Council will serve as the lead delivery organization, strongly supported by the Mining Association of Canada. Together, they will convene network members that represent employers, labour, post-secondary institutions, Indigenous partners and under-employed groups, to develop a workforce strategy grounded in the real needs of the sector.

Combining their wide range of experience and expertise with current labour market information, the alliance will identify and develop targeted solutions for, skills gaps and other issues that affect the mining and minerals workforce. This collective approach will ensure efficient and strategic alignment of investments and activities at all levels to support priorities.

This strong collaboration will drive the work needed to build the sustainable talent pipelines that are crucial to growth in the mining and minerals sectors, helping to support major projects, as well as to advance key federal priorities – building a stronger, more resilient, more independent Canadian economy.

Quotes

"Canada's workforce is strongest when employers and training partners work together. As external pressures continue to affect key sectors, these investments will help empower Canadian workers with the skills they need to adapt. The Alliance will serve a crucial role in ensuring that Canada's mining workforce is well equipped to support the ambitious national infrastructure projects that will strengthen Canada and enhance our economic independence."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Canada's economic strength starts with Canadians. As global demand for critical minerals accelerates, building a skilled, diverse and inclusive mining workforce that builds on our decades of expertise in Canada is essential to getting major projects built, strengthening our supply chains, and securing our economic and national security future. This is how we turn opportunity into growth: by ensuring Canadians have the skills needed to build, operate and grow Canada's mining sector, turning our mineral wealth into lasting prosperity, stronger communities, and a more competitive, resilient economy."

– The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada's mining and minerals sector is at a pivotal moment. Demand for critical minerals is growing, new technologies are reshaping how resources are extracted and the need for a skilled, adaptable and inclusive workforce has never been greater. MiHR is proud to bring employers, labour, educators and Indigenous partners together through the Mining and Minerals Workforce Alliance to build talent pipelines that will help drive our nation's economic resilience. This collaboration ensures that the people who power our sector have the skills, opportunities and support they need to succeed – and that Canada remains a global leader in responsible resource development."

– Ryan Montpellier, Executive Director, Mining Industry Human Resources Council (MiHR)

"Canada's mining sector is a global leader in supplying the minerals and metals needed for the energy transition, advanced manufacturing and economic security. We thank the Government of Canada for its leadership and investment in establishing the Mining and Minerals Workforce Alliance and for supporting MiHR in leading this important initiative. MAC greatly supports MiHR's leadership of the Alliance, which provides a valuable forum for collaboration and action – helping ensure the sector has the talent needed for growth across the mining value chain and the industry supports other sectors crucial to Canada's economic prosperity."

– Pierre Gratton, President and CEO, Mining Association of Canada

"Capitalizing on the opportunities presented by Canada's critical minerals and major resource extraction projects depends on the people that make up our workforce. As one of Canada's largest employers of Indigenous people, Cameco recognizes that having a skilled and inclusive workforce is crucial to the success of our operations. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for its leadership in establishing the Mining and Minerals Workforce Alliance and for entrusting MiHR with the resources to lead this important work. The Alliance creates cross-sector collaboration to address workforce challenges with practical, industry-driven solutions. By aligning our efforts, we will build the talent pipelines needed to support growth, innovation, and Canada's competitiveness for decades to come."

– Jered Heigh, Director, Talent Acquisition and Development, Cameco Corporation and Vice-Chair, MiHR Board of Directors

"Canada's mining and minerals sector depends on the skills, experience, and dedication of workers across the country. As the industry continues to grow and evolve, workers and their unions must have a voice in shaping the future of the workforce. The United Steelworkers welcomes the Government of Canada's investment in the Mining and Minerals Workforce Alliance and supports it decision to entrust MiHR with leading this important initiative. By bringing together, labour, industry, Indigenous partners, educators and government, the Alliance creates an opportunity to address workforce challenges, strengthen training and apprenticeship pathways, and ensure the jobs of tomorrow are good jobs that provide family-sustaining wages, strong health and safety protections, and opportunities for future generations of workers."

– Kevon Stewart, Director, United Steelworkers District 6 and Member, MiHR Board of Directors

Quick Facts

On September 5, 2025, the Government of Canada announced a series of new workforce support measures aimed at assisting Canadian workers impacted by tariffs, revitalizing local economies and mitigating the long-term effects of job loss due to tariffs. Echoed in Budget 2025, the Workforce Alliances were announced as part of these measures to address skills gaps in industries facing labour shortages.

With an investment of $81 million over five years, the Workforce Alliances represent a strategic, forward-looking approach to strengthening critical sectors that are essential to Canada's economic security and growth.

The Workforce Alliances will focus on six priority sectors under pressure and critical to Canada's economic growth, collectively accounting for over one-third of Canada's GDP and employing approximately 8 million people nationwide. They include:

mining and minerals advanced manufacturing (including AI); energy and electricity; transportation and supply chains; housing and construction; and the care economy.

The Workforce Alliances will play a key role in the early implementation of Team Canada Strong, ensuring workforce strategies align with training programs and employer needs, while building up Canada's capacity to build housing, major infrastructure, and defence capacity at speed and scale.

In 2024, the mining sector contributed $112 billion directly to Canada's GDP and directly employed about 438,000 workers.

In 2024, mineral production totaled $64 billion. Canada produces 60 minerals and metals at 200 mines and thousands of sand and gravel pits and stone quarries.

There is a rising global demand for critical minerals to power low-carbon and digitized economies. Canada is a key global producer of copper, nickel and cobalt and hosts advanced mineral projects for rare earth elements, lithium and graphite.

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Associated Links

Prime Minister Carney launches new measures to protect, build, and transform Canadian strategic industries

Minister Hajdu announces actions to grow and protect workers

The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy

Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy

Mining Industry Human Resources Council

Mining Association of Canada

Prime Minister Carney announces Team Canada Strong – a nationwide plan to recruit up to 100,000 skilled trades workers

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]