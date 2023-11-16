TOWN OF CORNWALL, PE, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The highway on Warren Grove Road will become safer and more reliable, and a new water tower will be built in Cornwall, thanks to a combined investment of more than $6.5 million from the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island, and the Town of Cornwall. Announced by Member of Parliament Heath MacDonald, Minister Ernie Hudson, Councillor Elaine Barnes, and Mayor Laurie Turner, this investment will ensure safer and more reliable infrastructure, and provide a better quality of life for the residents.

Highway improvements on Warren Grove Road near Cornwall included the replacement of a culvert structure with a new bridge crossing over a branch of the North River. The project included new asphalt pavement with widened shoulders for active transportation.

As a result, Route 248 is a safer commute and more reliable road for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

The new water tower in Cornwall will increase the town's water storage capacity and provide a backup water supply in case of emergency. The project includes the construction of a new water tank, all necessary piping and concrete base for the tank. This water tower will allow the town to expand the capacity and sustainability of the water system and provide sufficient water pressure to Cornwall residents.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Our government supports the renewal and sustainability of community infrastructure. By investing in the new water tower in Cornwall and the road improvements in Warren Grove, we're ensuring that Islanders can have trust in the critical infrastructure that they use daily. We will continue supporting the growth and expansion of municipal infrastructure and services."

Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, Prince Edward Island, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in infrastructure will help Island communities deliver reliable services residents can depend on. A new water tower will ensure the Town of Cornwall can provide residents and families with access to safe drinking water for future generations. Recent highway upgrades are also improving road conditions leading to a safer commute with an active transportation route in the rural municipality of Warren Grove."

Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"I'm pleased that with the cooperation of all three levels of government, the Town of Cornwall will be able to provide clean, safe drinking water for future generations. Investment into vital Infrastructure is essential to ensure sustainable growth in our communities."



Councillor Elaine Barnes, Chair of the utility, Town of Cornwall

"The Warren Grove bridge is a critical piece of infrastructure for our small community. I am thrilled that we have a new bridge that will provide safe travels for many years to come."

Her Worship, Laurie Turner, Mayor, Rural Municipality of Warren Grove

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.8 million towards these projects, including: more than $1.6 million towards the Cornwall water tower project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. more than $1.2 million towards the Warren Grove Road project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

is investing more than towards these projects, including: The Government of Prince Edward Island is investing more than $2.6 million towards these projects, including more than $1.3 million towards the Cornwall water tower project and more than $1.2 million towards the Warren Grove Road Project.

is investing more than towards these projects, including more than towards the water tower project and more than towards the Warren Grove Road Project. The Town of Cornwall is contributing more than $1 million .

is contributing more than . Including today's announcement, 50 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Prince Edward Island , with a total federal contribution of more than $125.6 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $122.3 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 15 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Prince Edward Island , with a total federal contribution of more than $62 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $35.8 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . The Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

