The governments of Canada and Ontario announce important support for French-language resources and programs at the University of Ottawa.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Post-secondary institutions that provide quality education make an important contribution to the vitality of Francophone minority communities. The Government of Canada is investing in French education, to strengthen the education system and ensure support for the training of a qualified bilingual workforce.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, along with the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier), announced an investment along with the Government of Ontario of more than $34.7 million for the University of Ottawa for five projects supporting French-language post-secondary education.

Improving, expanding and structuring the delivery of French-language post-secondary programs

New bachelor's degrees, entirely in French, will be developed in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) as a way to improve French services and preserve the vitality of the French language. The university will also create several French programs in priority areas, such as health and management, where there is little or no French instruction in the province and across the country.

The University of Ottawa also plans to gradually hire 20 French-speaking professors over a two-year period to improve access to research laboratories in French.

Finally, the University of Ottawa will continue to convert programs to French, including certain third- and fourth-year science and engineering courses that are not offered in French. This will allow Francophones and Francophiles to pursue their studies entirely in French.

The Government of Canada is allocating $14,081,845 over two years to this project while the Government of Ontario is allocating $7,955,536 over the same timeframe.

Recruitment and access to teacher training at the University of Ottawa

The shortage of French-speaking teachers is an issue across the country. Concrete solutions are needed to address this shortage. One of the projects supported aims to create an awareness, recruitment and teacher training strategy to attract more Canadian university students to the teacher training program in French.

The governments of Canada and Ontario are each contributing $835,938 over two years to this project.

Technological Education Teacher Training at the University of Ottawa

Aimed at increasing the number of French-speaking teachers in the country, this project will support the creation of a French-language technological education teacher training program for two cohorts of at least 10 students each, with the aim of possibly increasing the capacity of the program.

The governments of Canada and Ontario are each contributing $400,000 to this project.

Creating a centre of excellence for French-language education at the University of Ottawa

The creation of a centre of excellence for French-language education at the University of Ottawa will offer high-quality education specifically adapted to Francophone students in a minority setting. Open to Francophone minority communities in Ontario and throughout Canada, the centre will offer a state-of-the-art learning experience, through innovation and experiment-focused workshops and classrooms, training spaces and the creation and development of educational resources.

The governments of Canada and Ontario are each contributing $3,259,360 to this project.

Developing laboratory facilities for French-language health sciences programs at the University of Ottawa

The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of having the proper infrastructure for programs targeting official language minority communities. This project aims to modernize the space and equipment required for four new teaching spaces in the nursing sciences simulation laboratory, the virtual reality and immersive training laboratory, the nutrition science teaching laboratory and the Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Teaching Laboratory. Bringing these programs together in one building and improving the quality of these new teaching labs will enhance the student experience and better prepare them for their internships and professional practice.

The governments of Canada and Ontario are each investing $1,846,500 over two years in this project.

Today's announcement complements efforts to modernize the Official Languages Act, promote equality between French and English in Canadian society and strengthen official language minority communities.

"The University of Ottawa is a flagship institution for the promotion of our two official languages and the development of the Franco-Ontarian community. This post-secondary institution plays a leading role in the province's Francophone communities and attracts thousands of international French-speaking students. That is why it is important that we support it in the pursuit of its mandate by improving its programs and services in French."

—Hon. Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Protecting the vitality of official language minority communities is critical. Today's announcement of our investment in education and employment here in Ottawa-Vanier will clear the way for various opportunities for generations to come. Expanding French-language programs, improving training and investing in spaces that are open to Francophone communities will offer Ontarians more opportunities to learn, live and thrive in the language of their choice. When we invest in improving access to opportunities for Francophones, we strengthen and empower communities and those who call them home."

—Hon. Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier)

"The Ontario government appreciates the exceptional contribution of the Francophone community and recognizes the importance of providing French-speaking Ontarians with high-quality education. That's why we're proud to support these projects at the University of Ottawa that will increase opportunities for postsecondary students to access high-demand STEM courses in French, more high-quality teacher training programs and modern, state-of-the-art facilities. This funding will encourage ground-breaking research to advance new discoveries and innovation, help foster a skilled labour force and promote new business opportunities across the province."

—Hon. Jill Dunlop, Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities

"The University of Ottawa already trains a large proportion of French-speaking professionals who provide front-line services. Our university continues to actively support higher education in French for French-speaking minority communities across Canada, particularly in key sectors such as health, science and engineering. This funding is a historic milestone for efforts to strengthen the vitality and sustainability of these communities that aspire to join the knowledge economy and contribute to the future of the country and world."

—Jacques Frémont, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Ottawa

The projects are funded through the Canada–Ontario Agreement on Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction (2020–2021 to 2022–2023). The Government of Canada is providing more than $20.4 million and the Government of Ontario is providing nearly $14.3 million for these projects.

In 2015, the University of Ottawa was officially designated as an establishment providing public services in French under the French Language Services Act (Ontario).

In 2019, the Collège des chaires de recherche sur le monde francophone was established to recognize the University of Ottawa as one of the world's foremost centres for research on the French language and the Francophonie, consolidating its position as a leader in the study of Francophone communities in Ontario, Canada and around the world.

Budget 2021 provides $121 million over three years (2021–2022 to 2023–2024) to support high-quality post-secondary education in a minority language. This new investment will be made primarily through existing intergovernmental collaboration mechanisms that help provinces and territories address pressing needs and stabilize the minority-language post-secondary sector. The budget also provides $80 million over two years (2021–2022 to 2022–2023) to support the construction, renovation and development of educational and community spaces serving official-language minority communities.

Today's federal funding, through the Official Languages Support Programs, aims to enhance the vitality of English- and French-speaking minority communities and promote the English and French languages in Canadian society.

The projects are funded under the Canada–Ontario Agreement on Minority-Language Education and Second Official-Language Instruction 2020–2021 to 2022–2023.

