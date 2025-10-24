The Government of Canada is allocating more than $48 million to Nova Scotia to help provide French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are at the heart of Canadian identity. They make us unique, unite us, and enrich our culture and economy from coast to coast to coast. Promoting and protecting them starts with education. Supporting minority-language education and second official-language instruction is essential for Nova Scotians, as it strengthens their linguistic and cultural vitality, promotes bilingualism, and ensures the sustainability of French in Nova Scotia.

Today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament (Halifax West), reiterated the Government of Canada's commitment to Acadian and Francophone communities by announcing the signing of the Canada–Nova Scotia Agreement on Minority-Language Education and Second Official-Language Instruction 2024–25 to 2027–28. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

The bilateral agreement stems from the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction between the Government of Canada and the Provinces and Territories 2024–2025 to 2027–2028.

Under the Canada–Nova Scotia Agreement, an investment of more than $48 million has been made in Nova Scotia. This funding will help the province offer quality French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level. An investment by the Government of Nova Scotia is also planned to support the aims of the Agreement.

Bilateral agreements on minority-language education and second-language instruction have been in place with the Government of Nova Scotia for more than 50 years. They support the province in delivering activities aimed at teaching French in a minority situation and learning a second official language.

Quotes

"Bilingualism is at the heart of Canadian identity and a great source of pride from coast to coast to coast. It makes me especially delighted to announce that our government has reached an important agreement with Nova Scotia to promote bilingualism in the province's schools and post-secondary institutions. The cooperation between our two governments is important to support French learning and strengthen linguistic, cultural and economic vitality."

--The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"This important investment demonstrates our deep commitment to the vitality of the Francophone community in Nova Scotia. By supporting French as a first language and French as a second language education, we are not only strengthening our linguistic and cultural heritage, but also creating lasting opportunities for our youth. This funding will help build a more inclusive society in which bilingualism is a shared asset that is essential to our province's economic and social dynamism."

--The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament (Halifax West)

"French language learning in our schools and post-secondary institutions plays a key role in supporting the Acadian and Francophone communities. We are pleased to renew this agreement that reflects our ongoing commitment to preserving and promoting the French language in our province. Through investments in French language learning, we are strengthening bilingual education opportunities and helping to ensure the continued vitality of French language and culture for Nova Scotia's future generations."

--The Honourable Brendan Maguire, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and Advanced Education, Government of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts

In Canada, enrolment in French-language minority schools increased by 21.5 percent from 2005–06 to 2020–21 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

Demand for French immersion programs is rising in Canada. The number of students enrolled in these programs at elementary and secondary levels rose to 484,377 in 2020–21, up 64 percent from 295,197 in 2005–06 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

The Government of Canada's contribution to the Government of Nova Scotia is $48,591,853 over four years for minority–language education and second–language instruction.

On February 17, 2025, the Government of Canada announced the signing of the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction 2024–2025 to 2027–2028. This protocol calls for an investment of more than $1.4 billion over four years. It establishes the principles of cooperation between the Government of Canada and the provincial and territorial governments.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration recognizes the important social, economic and cultural value of official languages. It also considers the current and future situation of official language minority communities in Canada (French-speaking minorities outside Quebec and English-speaking minorities in Quebec). The Action Plan calls for investments of more than $4.1 billion over five years, the largest investment ever made by a government in official languages.

Related Products

Government of Canada invests more than $1.4 billion to strengthen official languages education across Canada

Action Plan for Official Languages 2023-2028: A historic federal investment in official languages

Associated Links

Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction between the Government of Canada and the Provinces and Territories - 2024-2025 to 2027-2028

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]