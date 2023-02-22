FERRYLAND, NL, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, together with the Honourable Sarah Stoodley, Minister of Digital Government and Service NL, announced up to $94 million in federal and provincial funding for Bell and Xplore to bring high-speed Internet access to over 36,000 homes in over 350 rural, remote and Indigenous communities across the province.

This funding is part of an existing agreement between the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. In February 2022, the two levels of government announced a historic partnership to invest up to $136 million to connect all remaining rural, remote and Indigenous homes throughout the province to high-speed Internet.

Today's announcement provides details on two of the projects selected under that agreement and builds upon the Government of Canada's progress toward making sure that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"We all know that Internet is no longer a luxury in this day and age—it's a necessity. That's why our federal government made a historic commitment to connect 98% of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. Today's announcement in Ferryland marks a significant milestone for the Internet highway in our province, by committing the funding to provide reliable high-speed Internet access through Bell and Xplore to the more than 36,000 underserved homes in over 350 rural, remote and Indigenous communities across Newfoundland and Labrador."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Unlocking the potential of large-scale broadband expansion is a tremendous opportunity to connect more and more residents in our province. By collaborating with the Government of Canada and internet service providers, we are investing in communities and people, spurring economic growth and improving access to a range of services, from health care to educational opportunities."

– The Honourable Sarah Stoodley, Minister of Digital Government and Service NL, on behalf of the Honourable Andrew Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology

"Reliable high-speed Internet access is a key contributor to the development of communities both large and small, and we're proud to partner with the Government of Canada and the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador to expand our all-fibre broadband network to even more communities. Through our own fully funded investments and through partnerships like this, Bell continues to deliver on our purpose to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world."

– Glen LeBlanc, Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc and Bell Canada, and Bell's Vice Chair, Atlantic Canada

"We are pleased to be working alongside the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador to bring fibre Internet to more rural communities across the province. With roots in Atlantic Canada, Xplore is committed to delivering gigabit-speed connectivity so that residents can more fully enjoy rural living and local businesses have an enhanced opportunity to participate in the digital economy."

– Allison Lenehan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Xplore Inc.

Quick facts

The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030.

investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Today, 93.5% of Canadian homes have access to high-speed Internet or are targeted to receive access through existing program commitments, compared to just 79% in 2014.

In February 2022 , a historic Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador partnership was announced. This agreement represents a plan to connect all remaining rural homes in Newfoundland and Labrador to high-speed Internet through a total investment of up to $136 million .

, a historic Canada–Newfoundland and partnership was announced. This agreement represents a plan to connect all remaining rural homes in and to high-speed Internet through a total investment of up to . Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $146 million in connectivity projects in Newfoundland and Labrador .

in connectivity projects in and . The funding announced today includes an investment of $74 million from the Government of Canada.

Associated links

