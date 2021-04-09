MONCTON, NB, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe, the Honourable Bruce Fitch, Minister of Social Development, and the Honourable Daniel Allain, Minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform, announced a $98.3 million investment in the Canada – New Brunswick Housing Benefit (CA-NB HB).

The CA-NB HB is part of the federal government's National Housing Strategy and is a portable benefit that aims to help low-income working parents and their children access affordable rental accommodations that meet their needs. It will consist of a short-term benefit averaging between $300 to $475 per month depending on household income, composition and location.

The Benefit will help low-income families with children directly with costs associated with shelter and, indirectly with costs of food, clothing, child care and transportation. The program will support close to 6,700 households in the province over the next seven years.

The CA-NB HB aims to reduce the subsidized housing waitlist by supporting households working to overcome barriers associated with accessing long-term affordable housing in the rental market.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to ensuring that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. We recognize the long-standing need for predictable funding for housing, and that's why we're taking another significant step today toward our goal of building strong communities where New Brunswickers continue to prosper and thrive, now and for generations to come." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Providing for the needs of a family can be challenging for many New Brunswickers. We are pleased to work with the federal government to deliver a new program that will offer support directly to families who are seeking suitable housing and looking for enhanced employment opportunities." – The Honourable Bruce Fitch, Minister of Social Development

Quick facts:

The provincial Department of Social Development is currently working on finalizing the application process, which will be open to eligible low-income families in the coming months.





Initially, eligible families will be identified based on the current subsidized housing waitlist. More information on the application process will be provided in the coming weeks.





The CA-NB HB is intended for low-income New Brunswick workers with children. Residents who do not meet the eligibility criteria for this benefit may qualify for other support provided by the Department of Social Development. For more information, residents may call 1-833-733-7835.





The $98.3 million CA-NB HB is in addition to the Canada – New Brunswick Bilateral Agreement, a 10-year agreement announced in July 2018 which represents a joint investment of approximately $299.2 million that will provide long-term, predictable funding to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and support New Brunswick's priorities related to housing repair, construction, and affordability.





CA-NB HB is in addition to the – New Brunswick Bilateral Agreement, a 10-year agreement announced in which represents a joint investment of approximately that will provide long-term, predictable funding to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and support priorities related to housing repair, construction, and affordability. The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is the Government of Canada's 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.





authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

