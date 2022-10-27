Governments of Canada and Manitoba Invest in Infrastructure Projects in Berens River First Nation

BERENS RIVER, MB, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan, Minister for CanNor and Member of Parliament for Saint-Boniface—Saint-Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services, announced more than $31.6M in funding for four infrastructure projects in the Berens River area.

More than $20.4 million in joint federal and provincial funding will be allocated to two projects to repair and rebuild primary and secondary roads in the Berens River area. Most of the road network will be rehabilitated, including approximately 20 kilometres of on-reserve roads and 13 kilometres of provincial roads. These investments will improve road quality and driver safety and facilitate the delivery of goods and services.

Berens River First Nation will also benefit from more than $5.6 million in federal funding to construct an arena/multiplex in the community. The new infrastructure, designed to be energy-efficient, will house a 37,200 square feet hockey rink and 5,500 square feet of multi-purpose space. It will offer community members a place to gather, be active and play sports.

A federal investment of more than $5.5 million will also go towards upgrading the Berens River First Nation water treatment plant. The infrastructure upgrades include the extension of the electrical system, mechanical equipment and reservoir and the replacement of the water intake. These upgrades will increase access to potable water and accommodate the long-term growth of the community

The Government of Canada is investing over $26.7 million in these four projects. The Government of Manitoba is contributing more than $4.9 million towards the restoration of provincial roads, and Berens River First Nation is contributing over $7.2 million.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"These investments in road improvements for the Berens River First Nation will increase safety on the roads and ensure a reliable network for the residents who rely on it every day. In addition, funding for the construction of an energy efficient multiplex facility and for upgrades to the water treatment plant will help improve the health of the residents of the community. Today's announcement is an example of what we can accomplish together for rural communities in Manitoba."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan, Minister for CanNor and Member of Parliament for Saint-Boniface—Saint-Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Modern public infrastructure is critical to the building of vibrant and healthy communities. Our Manitoba government understands the need to invest in infrastructure improvements that ensure safe roads, quality drinking water and facilities for recreational and cultural opportunities. We are proud to support these projects that will strengthen Berens River First Nation and improve the quality of life for its residents well into the future."

The Honourable Reg Helwer, Manitoba Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services

"As our community continues to grow, it is crucial to have critical infrastructure in place to be able to gather as a community for recreational, social and cultural opportunities, have access to potable drinking water and ensure vital road infrastructure is reliable and safe, allows us to stay connected, and supports our local economy. These important projects will ensure the longevity of Berens River First Nation and will foster a vibrant and thriving community for years to come. Thank you to the Government of Canada and the Province of Manitoba for your partnership and support."

Chief Norman McKay, Berens River First Nation

Quick facts

Funding for on-reserve roads is contingent upon the fulfillment of environmental assessment requirements.

Federal funding comes from the Rural & Northern Infrastructure Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Infrastructure Program. The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is delivering over $33 billion for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

Infrastructure Program is delivering over for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, the program has approved more than for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country. In Manitoba , the Government of Canada has invested more than $945 million in over 229 infrastructure projects since 2015.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 229 infrastructure projects since 2015. To date, the program has approved more than $1.6 billion in federal funding for rural and northern infrastructure projects across the country, with over $107.8 million to Manitoban communities.

