KIMBERLEY, BC, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The City of Kimberley will build new wastewater infrastructure after a combined investment of more than $90.6 million from the federal, provincial, and municipal governments.

Announced by Member of Parliament John Aldag, Minister Anne Kang, and Mayor Don McCormick, this project will construct a new wastewater treatment plant in Kimberley. The new plant will replace the aging Pollution Control Centre, built in 1967, which is located in a flood prone area. It will also have measures to make sure that the service is reliable and will take odour control measures to not disturb nearby communities.

Once complete, the plant will provide Kimberley with high-quality, reliable wastewater treatment that minimizes potential environmental impact on the St. Mary River and communities downstream of it. It will also eliminate the risk of flooding to the site.

Quotes

"Investments in green infrastructure help us to build resilient communities while safeguarding our environment. The funding announced today will not only improve wastewater treatment in Kimberley, but will protect local inhabitants and ecosystems. We will continue investing in the well-being of Canadians and the preservation of our country's natural assets."

John Aldag, Member of Parliament, Cloverdale—Langley City, British Columbia, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Kimberley is home to a wonderful community and world-renowned outdoor recreation, from skiing and whitewater rafting to golf and fishing. My ministry continues to work with all orders of government to sustain the beauty we find here. This project protects the area from the potential flooding and ensures service reliability so that residents and tourists alike can continue to explore and enjoy outdoor activities."

The Honourable Anne Kang, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs

"Replacement of the wastewater treatment plant is the largest investment in Kimberley's history. This essential service will go from one of the most 'at risk' in the Province to one of the most efficient and innovative. It is truly a game-changer for the community and could not have happened without this investment."

His Worship Don McCormick, Mayor of the City of Kimberley

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $36,255,486 in this project, through the Green Infrastructure Steam of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing $30,209,884 , and the City of Kimberley is contributing $24,173,346 .

in this project, through the Green Infrastructure Steam of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing , and the is contributing . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 83 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $389.1 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $240.8 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is one way the federal government is delivering funding to communities through the Investing in Canada Plan.

Infrastructure Program is one way the federal government is delivering funding to communities through the Investing in Plan. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed (he/him/il), Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Ministry of Municipal Affairs, 236-478-3459, [email protected]; Pam Walsh, Manager Community Development and Communications, City of Kimberley, 250-427-8752, [email protected]