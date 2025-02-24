CLARKE'S BEACH, NL, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador are providing combined funding of over $44 million to help build over 280 new homes in Newfoundland and Labrador. These homes are part of a broader federal initiative, adding to the 965 new homes already announced in NL since 2021.

The announcement was made by Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, alongside the Honourable Pam Parsons, provincial Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality and Member of the House of Assembly for Harbour Grace-Port de Grave.

The announcement took place at 17-23 Dawe's Avenue in Clarke's Beach, which received nearly $300,000 from the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to build six affordable rental units. The project will be operated by LID Homes and incorporates accessibility and universal design features in a rural setting near local trails and parks.

The AHF provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

The 26 projects receiving funding through the federal AHF are also proponents of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's $80 million Affordable Rental Housing Program (ARHP), first announced in November 2023. These projects account for $17.9 million of the total ARHP funding, which supports private and community sector construction projects with a one-time forgivable loan. Successful proponents will own and manage their projects and rent to lower income households at or below rates established by the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, based on annual market reports published by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. Overall the ARHP is expected to result in the construction of more than 800 affordable rental homes throughout the province.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding through the Affordable Housing Fund is provided in an appendix to this release.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own, and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in housing projects like the ones announced today in Bay Roberts, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Canada is committed to working with communities to meet the challenge of building more housing across Newfoundland and Labrador. Through Affordable Housing Fund, our government is increasing the supply of new housing by investing more than $26 million in the construction of 286 units, benefiting those who need it most." – Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon

"We are pleased that the Government of Canada has made additional funding available to many of the projects we are supporting through the provincial Affordable Rental Housing Program. Well-being starts at home, and by working together we can drastically expand affordable rental availability for residents of Newfoundland and Labrador." – The Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister of Housing, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025-26 to 2028-2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized. Applications including these enhancements opened on November 22 .

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

Appendix: Projects receiving federal funding through the Affordable Housing Fund

Project Name Town Funding New Construction or Repairs Units AYC Apartments Springdale $235,221 New Construction 5 Hoskins Terrace Baie Verte $574,056 New Construction 10 Klondyke Affordable Living Bay Roberts $855,233 New Construction 10 Wight's Road Project Deer Lake $954,940 New Construction 8 IDAM - SAWDUST ROAD Bay Roberts $1,425,460 New Construction 14 Klondyke Court Bay Roberts $2,030,331 New Construction 20 NLHC Affordable Housing Caledonia Road, Botwood, NL Botwood $627,205 New Construction 10 St. Lawrence Affordable Housing Complex St Lawrence $406,235 New Construction 8 Morey's Apartments Port Anson $352,355 New Construction 5 ARHP NL Clarke's Beach $287,689 New Construction 6 Christopher Street Project Paradise $1,959,125 New Construction 12 Ashlen Crescent and St. Thomas Line Paradise $1,059,040 New Construction 6 Grandview Ave and Paradise Road Paradise $1,022,543 New Construction 6 Seniors Apartment Rentals Twillingate Twillingate $718,000 New Construction 10 My Project - 92971 NL Corp Fortune $633,286 New Construction 10 Affordable Rental Housing- Glovertown Glovertown $548,675 New Construction 10 Airport Avenue Deer Lake $397,165 New Construction 6 Rose's Cottages Burin $696,383 New Construction 10 85862 NL Corp - Pouch Cove Development Pouch Cove $4,054,696 New Construction 36 Affordable Rental Housing Program - EJB Contracting Ltd. Robert's Arm $845,000 New Construction 10 NL Affordable housing program (85577 NL inc) Botwood $1,113,141 New Construction 16 Affordable Housing 2023-2024 (Roberts Arm Interfaith Senior Citizens Home Inc) Robert's Arm $753,000 New Construction 12 34 Spruce Avenue, Glenwood, NL, A0G 2K0 ("The Morgan on Spruce") Glenwood $2,843,686 New Construction 20 132 Main Street, Burin Burin $828,592 New Construction 10 North River North River $832,943 New Construction 10 Rockview Estates North River $371,174 New Construction 6 Total:

$26,425,174.00

286

