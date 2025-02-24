Governments Investing in New Homes in Newfoundland and Labrador Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Feb 24, 2025, 09:45 ET

CLARKE'S BEACH, NL, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador are providing combined funding of over $44 million to help build over 280 new homes in Newfoundland and Labrador. These homes are part of a broader federal initiative, adding to the 965 new homes already announced in NL since 2021.

The announcement was made by Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, alongside the Honourable Pam Parsons, provincial Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality and Member of the House of Assembly for Harbour Grace-Port de Grave.

The announcement took place at 17-23 Dawe's Avenue in Clarke's Beach, which received nearly $300,000 from the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to build six affordable rental units. The project will be operated by LID Homes and incorporates accessibility and universal design features in a rural setting near local trails and parks.

The AHF provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

The 26 projects receiving funding through the federal AHF are also proponents of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's $80 million Affordable Rental Housing Program (ARHP), first announced in November 2023. These projects account for $17.9 million of the total ARHP funding, which supports private and community sector construction projects with a one-time forgivable loan. Successful proponents will own and manage their projects and rent to lower income households at or below rates established by the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, based on annual market reports published by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. Overall the ARHP is expected to result in the construction of more than 800 affordable rental homes throughout the province.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding through the Affordable Housing Fund is provided in an appendix to this release.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own, and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in housing projects like the ones announced today in Bay Roberts, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities  

"The Government of Canada is committed to working with communities to meet the challenge of building more housing across Newfoundland and Labrador. Through Affordable Housing Fund, our government is increasing the supply of new housing by investing more than $26 million in the construction of 286 units, benefiting those who need it most." Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon  

"We are pleased that the Government of Canada has made additional funding available to many of the projects we are supporting through the provincial Affordable Rental Housing Program. Well-being starts at home, and by working together we can drastically expand affordable rental availability for residents of Newfoundland and Labrador." The Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister of Housing, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick Facts:

  • The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.
    • As of September 2024, the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.
  • As of September 2024, the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.
    • Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025-26 to 2028-2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project.  The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized. Applications including these enhancements opened on November 22.

Appendix: Projects receiving federal funding through the Affordable Housing Fund

Project Name 

Town

Funding 

New Construction or Repairs

Units 

AYC Apartments

Springdale

$235,221

New Construction

5

Hoskins Terrace

Baie Verte

$574,056

New Construction

10

Klondyke Affordable Living

Bay Roberts

$855,233

New Construction

10

Wight's Road Project

Deer Lake

$954,940

New Construction

8

IDAM - SAWDUST ROAD

Bay Roberts

$1,425,460

New Construction

14

Klondyke Court

Bay Roberts

$2,030,331

New Construction

20

NLHC Affordable Housing Caledonia Road, Botwood, NL

Botwood

$627,205

New Construction

10

St. Lawrence Affordable Housing Complex

St Lawrence

$406,235

New Construction

8

Morey's Apartments

Port Anson

$352,355

New Construction

5

ARHP NL

Clarke's Beach

$287,689

New Construction

6

Christopher Street Project

Paradise

$1,959,125

New Construction

12

Ashlen Crescent and St. Thomas Line

Paradise

$1,059,040

New Construction

6

Grandview Ave and Paradise Road

Paradise

$1,022,543

New Construction

6

Seniors Apartment Rentals Twillingate

Twillingate

$718,000

New Construction

10

My Project - 92971 NL Corp

Fortune

$633,286

New Construction

10

Affordable Rental Housing- Glovertown

Glovertown

$548,675

New Construction

10

Airport Avenue

Deer Lake

$397,165

New Construction

6

Rose's Cottages

Burin

$696,383

New Construction

10

85862 NL Corp - Pouch Cove Development

Pouch Cove

$4,054,696

New Construction

36

Affordable Rental Housing Program - EJB Contracting Ltd.

Robert's Arm

$845,000

New Construction

10

NL Affordable housing program (85577 NL inc)

Botwood

$1,113,141

New Construction

16

Affordable Housing 2023-2024 (Roberts Arm Interfaith Senior Citizens Home Inc)

Robert's Arm

$753,000

New Construction

12

34 Spruce Avenue, Glenwood, NL, A0G 2K0 ("The Morgan on Spruce")

Glenwood

$2,843,686

New Construction

20

132 Main Street, Burin

Burin

$828,592

New Construction

10

North River

North River

$832,943

New Construction

10

Rockview Estates

North River

$371,174

New Construction

6

Total:

$26,425,174.00

286

Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

