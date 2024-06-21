GATINEAU, QC, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Everyone should have a healthy, clean, and sustainable environment. The Government of Canada recognizes the need to advance environmental justice across Canada and the importance of continuing to work toward eliminating racism and racial discrimination in all their forms and manifestations.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, welcomed the Royal Assent of Bill C-226 – An Act Respecting the Development of a National Strategy to Assess, Prevent and Address Environmental Racism and to Advance Environmental Justice, which was introduced by Elizabeth May, Member of Parliament for Saanich—Gulf Islands, British Columbia.

First introduced by Lenore Zann, Member of Parliament from Cumberland—Colchester 2019‑2021, this Bill builds on the commitment in the Minister's mandate letter to introduce legislation to develop an environmental justice strategy and examine the link between race, socio-economic status, and exposure to environmental risk.

Through the Act, the Minister will develop, within two years, a national strategy to promote efforts across Canada to advance environmental justice and to assess, prevent, and address environmental racism. The strategy could include measures such as possible amendments to federal laws, policies, and programs. The Minister will also report on progress every five years thereafter.

The public is invited to visit the Advancing Environmental Equity online platform to learn more, stay informed, and take part in developing the strategy.

"I heard first-hand from communities who have lived and felt the impacts of pollution on their daily lives for generations. It is time to break the cycle. The adoption of Bill C-226 is a monumental step in Canada's continued efforts to advance environmental justice. I want to thank the sponsor of the Bill, Elizabeth May, Member of Parliament, and the Honourable Dr. Mary Jane McCallum, Senator, as their diligent work brought us one step further in our journey to eliminate environmental racism. I look forward to further discussions toward the development of Canada's national strategy."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Today marks a historic victory in our journey toward environmental justice. The passage of Bill C-226 represents a commitment to addressing the long-standing and deeply entrenched issue of environmental racism in Canada. This legislation is a testament to the power of collective action and the importance of ensuring that all voices, especially those of marginalized communities, are heard and respected in our environmental policies. My deep gratitude to all the advocates, community leaders, and legislators who have worked tirelessly to bring this important issue to the forefront."

– Elizabeth May, Member of Parliament, Saanich—Gulf Islands, British Columbia

"Bill C-226 is a bill whose time has finally come. This a huge step forward for Canada to correct the wrongs of the past by saying that no matter where you live in Canada, you will not be vulnerable to conditions that put your health at risk. Too many communities, including many in my home province of Nova Scotia, have been unfairly impacted by the effects of toxic pollution. After 10 long years of effort, I celebrate the passage of Canada's first environmental justice bill, marking a historic milestone. I'm grateful to Dr. Ingrid Waldron for bringing this important issue to me as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Nova Scotia's Legislature in the first place in 2014; to Elizabeth May, Member of Parliament, for reintroducing it for me in the House of Commons; to Senator Mary Jane McCallum, for sponsoring it in the Senate; and to the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Prime Minister Trudeau, for their support in getting it passed."

– Lenore Zann, Member of Parliament from Cumberland—Colchester 2019-2021

"The passage of Bill C-226 is a long-awaited and hard-fought first step in bringing justice to communities that have suffered a disproportionate burden of environmental risk and have been unfairly excluded from decision-making processes that affect their fundamental rights. This new law complements recent amendments to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, recognizing the human right to a healthy environment. We look forward to the development of a national strategy to assess, prevent, and address environmental racism and to advance environmental justice."

– Sabaa Khan, Climate Solutions Director, the David Suzuki Foundation

The Advancing Environmental Equity online platform aims to advance the Government of Canada's understanding of environmental racism in Canada and will gather views from people across Canada and their lived experiences of the issue.

understanding of environmental racism in and will gather views from people across and their lived experiences of the issue. On March 8, 2022 , the Government of Canada reaffirmed its commitment to advancing environmental justice by supporting private Member's Bill C-226.

, the Government of reaffirmed its commitment to advancing environmental justice by supporting private Member's Bill C-226. On June 13, 2023 , Bill S-5, Strengthening Environmental Protection for a Healthier Canada Act, received Royal Assent. It recognizes, within the modernized Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA), that every individual in Canada has a right to a healthy environment.

, Bill S-5, received Royal Assent. It recognizes, within the modernized (CEPA), that every individual in has a right to a healthy environment. The Government of Canada has been engaging with interested persons, Indigenous peoples, partners, and stakeholders to develop an implementation framework for the right to a healthy environment under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act. A draft framework is expected to be published in the fall of 2024.

