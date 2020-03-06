Government Selects SAP to work on the Next Generation Human Resources and Pay Solution Pilot

OTTAWA, March 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Every public servant deserves to be paid accurately and on time. That is why the government is working on creating a long-term, sustainable, and efficient human resources and pay solution that meets the diverse needs of federal employees across Canada.

Today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government, announced that SAP has been selected to work with the government on a pilot to test the real complexities of the government's HR and pay requirements. This follows a rigorous evaluation process involving three qualified vendors undertaken over the past several months.

SAP will work with the Government of Canada on a pilot to test a potential HR and pay solution against the real complexities of the government's HR and pay requirements.

All three vendors – SAP, Ceridian and Workday – remain part of the qualified list of suppliers for future HR and pay work with the government.

Public servants, as well as bargaining agents, have been involved throughout the process and the government is committed to continuing to work with them in the next stages of the project. Long-term work to stabilize the Phoenix Pay System will continue with Public Services and Procurement Canada.

Quote

"Canada's hard-working employees should be paid accurately and on time. Today's announcement is an important milestone towards building an efficient next generation solution that is better aligned with the complexity of the federal government's HR and pay structure. I am focused on moving this forward while taking the time to get it right."

- The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government

"This marks a significant step towards building an HR and pay solution that works. Our members have been called on to support building a new solution that serves their needs, and I am pleased to see that there's a light at the end of the tunnel."

- Debi Daviau, President of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada

"Building on the progress that has already been made, our focus remains on eliminating the backlog and stabilizing the Phoenix pay system, even as the Government takes significant steps towards finding a future solution. Stabilizing the current pay system and ensuring that employees are supported throughout the process are essential requirements for a smooth and successful transition to any new pay system."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Team SAP looks forward to continuing to work with public servants, unions and employees on a modern, digital solution– one that will meet the needs of the Federal Public Service and its employees."

- Andy Canham, President of SAP Canada

