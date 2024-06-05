Government responds to PSAC announcement of possible strike action at our borders starting Friday

OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Two days ago, the Government of Canada and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) began mediated negotiations with the goal of reaching an agreement on a renewed collective agreement for the Border Services Group. Yesterday, PSAC announced that should its demands at the bargaining table not be met by 4 pm on Friday June 7, they will begin strike action.

Negotiation is a process of give and take. The government is prepared to make concessions, but there needs to be movement on both sides. Canadians expect these outstanding issues to be resolved at the bargaining table swiftly, and the announced labour disruptions undermine the negotiation process. We are disappointed that PSAC has threatened labour disruptions when we are ready and willing to negotiate and reach a fair agreement through good faith bargaining.

Although the Border Services Group will be in a legal strike position as of June 6, 90% of front-line Border Services Officers occupy essential services positions and must continue to provide uninterrupted border services to protect the safety and security of the public. While the government fully respects the right of employees to gather and demonstrate lawfully, unlawful job action will not be tolerated.

Border Services Group employees provide important services to Canadians and the government is fully committed to reaching an agreement that is fair for them and reasonable for taxpayers, just like similar agreements already reached with 17 bargaining units and covering more than 80% of the public service.

The Border Services Group is composed of approximately 11,000 positions at the Canada Border Services Agency that are primarily involved in the planning, development, delivery, or management of the inspection and control of people and goods entering Canada . Approximately 9,500 members of the Borders Services Group are represented.

. Approximately 9,500 members of the Borders Services Group are represented. Under the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations Act, Border Services Officers occupying essential services positions cannot work to rule and cannot intentionally slow down border processing. The Canada Border Services Agency will take progressive disciplinary action or other measures against employees in essential services positions who engage in illegal job action.

