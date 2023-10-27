The government launches call for proposals to combat disinformation

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has made it a priority to strengthen our democracy by providing Canadians with resources and tools to stay safe online and to think more critically about the information they see online. Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced a new call for proposals totalling almost $7 million under the Digital Citizen Initiative (DCI).

The DCI supports civil society organizations and researchers in creating and sharing evidence-based resources that help Canadians stay safe and informed online.

This open call for proposals will fund projects that increase digital media and civic literacy, help Canadians identify content created by artificial intelligence, develop and publish resources to prevent and address online violence and cyberbullying, and build capacity in Canada to fight disinformation and other online harms.

Quotes

"We see the digital landscape evolving quickly. There are many tactics used every day to mislead the public. As a government, we support projects that will help people tell the real from the fake online, because we believe that an informed and resilient population is the best defense against disinformation and harmful content online."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Since January 2020, the Digital Citizen Contribution Program (DCCP) has provided over $21 million to third–party organizations undertaking research and carrying out learning activities, such as public awareness tools and online workshops. These projects reach Canadians on a national and local scale, online and offline, in minority communities, in both official languages and in Indigenous communities.

The Digital Citizen Initiative is one of many programs in place to build citizen resilience to harmful online content and protect democracy in Canada. The Government of Canada is tackling online disinformation through additional initiatives like the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism and developing safeguards like the Critical Election Incident Public Protocol to further defend our democratic institutions The government also builds resilience to other forms of harmful content online through the Community Resilience Fund. Learn more about the resources available on how to identify misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation.

Associated Links

Digital Citizen Contribution Program

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact:Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]