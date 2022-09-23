Government of Canada will host Seal Summit for stakeholders to discuss opportunities for industry development

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada understands the important role that a healthy ecosystem has in the sustainability of our fisheries. The Department also recognizes the impact of our oceans on the livelihoods of Canadians and the economies of rural and remote communities. That is why we are committed to exploring opportunities for Canadian seal products, all while respecting the latest science advice.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray announced a Seal Summit on November 8 and 9, 2022 in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Seal Summit will facilitate further discussion and collaboration between Indigenous partners, the commercial fishing industry, environmental non-governmental organizations, academia, and provincial and territorial representatives on seal product development and market innovation in Atlantic Canada.

During the Seal Summit, there will be discussions on:

advancing fisheries science and management;

creating economic opportunity for rural and Indigenous communities;

Indigenous Traditional Knowledge and culture related to seal and seal products; and,

development of new products and diversifying markets for seal and seal products.

Working together, there is opportunity to identify potential new markets for Canadian seal products and promote a sustainable and humane harvest that revitalizes this historically important industry. Expanded market opportunities, and the potential for an increased demand for seal products, will also help support the local economies of Indigenous and coastal communities across Atlantic Canada.

"Our government established the Atlantic Seal Science Task Team because we know seals eat fish. Hosting the Seal Summit is one way we are building on the work of the Atlantic Seal Science Task Team. It is important to explore how to support a sustainable, humane and well-regulated harvest that uses the whole animal. I'm looking forward to how we can work together to create new opportunities for rural and Indigenous communities."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

On May 11, 2022 , the Atlantic Seal Science Task Team released its report on the management of Atlantic seal populations and encouraged the development of new opportunities and markets.

, the Atlantic Seal Science Task Team released its report on the management of Atlantic seal populations and encouraged the development of new opportunities and markets. On May 12, 2022 , the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, committed to hosting a seal summit, addressing one of the Atlantic Seal Science Task Team's nine recommendations.

