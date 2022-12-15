SUMMERSIDE, PEI , Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada is proud to welcome the latest troop of graduates to the ranks of Canada's contingent of over 600 fishery officers. Canada's fishery officers are professionally trained peace officers working in communities across our country to conserve and protect our freshwater and marine fisheries resources and habitats.

In a special ceremony at the Atlantic Police Academy in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, 16 graduates from Troop 22-1 finished their demanding 19-week training journey that included both classroom and practical training. This is the first troop to graduate through the Atlantic Police Academy and the Department looks forward to building on this new partnership.

While completing their training, this troop of fishery officers not only gained a solid foundation in regulatory compliance and enforcement of Canada's fisheries, but they also became a part of the Summerside community by helping to clean up after hurricane Fiona, participating in the Remembrance Day ceremony, and other community events.

Having now completed their initial training, the new officers will undergo 30 months of practical training in Fisheries and Oceans Canada field offices across the country. In addition to taking part in enforcement activities, they will be working to promote compliance and public awareness of Canadian fisheries laws and regulations, and helping Canada achieve its conservation goals.

Canada's fishery officers are responsible for the enforcement of the Fisheries Act, the Species at Risk Act and the Coastal Fisheries Protection Act, as well as many other acts and regulations relating to fisheries off Canada's three coasts, its inland waters, and international waters in support of Regional Fisheries Management Organizations.

"Congratulations to Canada's newest fishery officers, and the first troop to graduate out of the Atlantic Police Academy! On behalf of all Canadians, thank you for taking up the vital work of conserving and protecting our fisheries resources and habitats. The survival and restoration of Canada's ecosystems and natural environment are owed in part to our fishery officers."

The Honourable Joyce Murray Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Atlantic Police Academy wishes to congratulate the graduates on this important occasion. We are pleased with the partnership that the Academy has forged with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and we are proud to have been provided the opportunity to deliver tailored training to this fine group of fishery officers."

Forrest Spencer, Executive Director of the Atlantic Police Academy

