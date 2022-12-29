OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ambassador Bridge is one of the most important border crossings in the world, and a vital coordinator for Canada's economy. Earlier this year, the illegal blockade of the bridge had a devastating effect on Canadians – causing layoffs, forcing plant closures and endangering our international reputation. Managing and clearing the blockade resulted in significant costs for the City of Windsor, and the federal government is committed to helping it address them.

The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, today announced that the Government of Canada will help the City of Windsor pay for the costs of addressing the blockade, with up to $6.9 million in federal funding in 2022-2023. These funds will assist with the extraordinary and significant expenses incurred by the city in their efforts to restore public safety at the bridge and the areas surrounding it.

The Ambassador Bridge is a trade corridor of national significance. It is the single busiest border crossing between Canada and the United States, handling some $400 million in trade every day – a total of over $140 billion annually. Last year, it accounted for over a quarter of Canada's exports and a third of imports by land. The Ambassador Bridge is a particular vital of the automotive sector, with thousands of jobs relying on it remaining open. Its closure posed severe risks to public safety, damaged Canada's economy and risked our reputation as a reliable trading partner.

"When the illegal blockades at the Ambassador Bridge put jobs at risk, forced businesses to shut down and jeopardized Canada's most significant trade corridor, the federal government was there to support the City of Windsor. Now, we're here once again to help with the recovery and make sure Windsor is stronger than ever."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"We are grateful for the tremendous professionalism and partnership of Windsor law enforcement to clear the Ambassador Bridge blockade that each day was costing jobs and livelihoods for our border community – and communities across Canada."

- Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh

"When Canada's most critical trade artery was illegally blocked, the City of Windsor moved swiftly and without hesitation to re-open the border. The expenditures incurred to resolve this national economic emergency were unanticipated and should not be borne by municipal tax payers. I would like to extend my deepest thanks, to Minister Mendicino and the federal government, for providing the funds to fully cover the cost associated with clearing the Ambassador Bridge."

- Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor

