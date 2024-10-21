Government of Canada to launch Changing Narratives Fund

The Fund will support diverse communities and organizations in telling their stories and help them promote a diversity of voices in the media and cultural industries

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - We all have a role to play in fighting discrimination and working toward a fairer, safer and more inclusive Canada. The Government of Canada is committed to empowering diverse voices in the media and cultural industries to ensure their experiences and perspectives are better represented.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the launch of the new Changing Narratives Fund, which will support incentives and initiatives to encourage greater participation by diverse communities in the media and cultural industries. It will also support the objectives of Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

As announced in Budget 2024, the Government of Canada is investing $10 million over three years ($3 million in 2024-25 and 2025-26, and $4 million in 2026-27) on this initiative. The funds, which will focus on Canada's screen, media and journalism industries, will be made available through the Department of Canadian Heritage's Changing Narratives Fund. This initiative is aimed at supporting diverse communities and organizations, including Indigenous, Black, racialized, ethno-religious minorities, 2SLGBTQI+ and persons with disabilities, have their stories, experiences and perspectives better represented in the media and cultural industries, which will allow Canadians to appreciate and understand Canada's diversity.

The Fund will support mentorship, training and professional development opportunities for diverse communities at all career stages, to encourage better participation in the media and cultural industries. It will also support internships and work placements to provide on-the-job training and experience.

The Fund will be administered by three existing programs that will focus on the following industries:

Canada Media Fund for television, digital media, screen industry and cinematic production;

for television, digital media, screen industry and cinematic production; Canada Periodical Fund's Collective Initiatives component and Local Journalism Initiative for magazines and community newspapers, written press, community radio, community television and online news services.

Visit the Changing Narratives Fund webpage regularly for details on the upcoming funding opportunities as programs prepare to launch their application processes.

Visit the Canada Media Fund website to see details of its programming component, set to launch in November.

Quotes

"We are encouraging Canadians to appreciate and understand our country's rich diversity through the media and culture industries, which is why we are supporting efforts to accurately reflect the voices, experiences and perspectives of diverse communities and organizations. The Changing Narratives Fund is another tool that will help us make meaningful change in advancing inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility while also tackling all forms of racism and discrimination."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Our country's audiovisual industry has thrived because of the power of Indigenous and Canadian storytellers. They are the heart of our industry, offering unique perspectives that resonate deeply with audiences at home and abroad. Through initiatives like the Changing Narratives Fund, the Canada Media Fund will be able to do even more to create opportunities for creators from diverse communities to raise their voices and add to the rich tapestry of stories that define us as a nation—our diversity, our history and our collective experiences."

—Valerie Creighton, President and CEO, Canada Media Fund

