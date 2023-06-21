GATINEAU, QC, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to helping seniors, persons with disabilities and families access quality dental care, which is an integral part of overall health. Today, the government reached the next milestone in the procurement process to establish the Canadian Dental Care Plan.

Over the past 6 months, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) and Health Canada have worked extensively with qualified suppliers to collect feedback and further refine the requirements of the plan. Today, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced that a Request for Proposal has been issued directly to the pre–qualified suppliers.

This phased approach to selecting a provider for the Canadian Dental Care Plan is helping ensure the government delivers on its commitment to open and fair procurement processes, while benefiting from the ideas of potential providers to ensure the best value for Canadians in delivering this important dental care plan.

"Our government is committed to completing an open, transparent and competitive procurement process to help implement the Canadian Dental Care Plan. After effectively collaborating with the qualified suppliers, issuing this Request for Proposal marks an important step towards ensuring access to quality dental care for Canadians."

"A third of Canadians don't have dental insurance, which leads to many not getting necessary dental care. Proper dental care is a fundamental piece of health and well-being, and we are committed to solidifying access for those who need it most by creating the Canadian Dental Care Plan. This Request for Proposal marks a major milestone towards delivering this critical new dental plan with the successful industry partner, so that uninsured Canadians across the country don't have to choose between taking care of their teeth and paying their bills."

The first stage of the procurement process for the Canadian Dental Care Plan took place between July 25 and August 22, 2022 , when PSPC issued a Request for Information that sought input from industry on potential requirements and models for the new plan.

, when PSPC issued a Request for Information that sought input from industry on potential requirements and models for the new plan. As the second stage of the process, PSPC issued an Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) that was open from October 28 to December 5, 2022 . This ITQ invited suppliers with expertise in the field of dental and health claims processing to express their interest in becoming a qualified supplier. In January 2023 , the Government of Canada selected 3 qualified suppliers to participate in the following stages.

. This ITQ invited suppliers with expertise in the field of dental and health claims processing to express their interest in becoming a qualified supplier. In , the Government of selected 3 qualified suppliers to participate in the following stages. Between January and May 2023 , PSPC and Health Canada worked with the qualified suppliers to gather feedback and recommendations to inform requirements for the Canadian Dental Care Plan and the resulting Request for Proposal.

