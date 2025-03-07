OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety, announced the prohibition of an additional 179 unique makes and models of assault-style firearms as well as new measures that aim to keep people safe from intimate partner violence involving a firearm.

Expanded prohibition

As announced in December 2024, the Government's action today was informed by advice from an independent expert advisory panel and by past consultations. Building on the prohibitions announced in May 2020 and December 2024, this latest prohibition of 179 makes and models of assault-style firearms takes effect immediately. These firearms can no longer be legally possessed, sold in, or imported into Canada and can only be transferred or transported under limited circumstances.



This prohibition, as with firearms prohibited in the 2020 and 2024, is composed of firearms with semi-automatic action and sustained rapid-fire capability (tactical/military design with large magazine capacity) that are deemed to be not suitable for hunting or sport shooting. They exceed safe civilian use.



An Amnesty Order is in place for these newly prohibited firearms until March 1, 2026, to protect individuals and businesses, who lawfully possessed the firearms prior to their prohibition, from criminal liability while they are taking steps to come into compliance with the law. The Amnesty Order permits the use of these firearms that were previously non-restricted to exercise a right recognized and affirmed under Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, or for the purpose of sustenance hunting.

The Government of Canada intends to compensate affected owners through a future third phase of the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program for the newly prohibited firearms, as well as those prohibited in December 2024. Information will be available later in 2025. Businesses with eligible firearms and devices prohibited in May 2020 in their inventory should submit their claims for compensation before April 30, 2025.

Review of firearms classification regime

Taking into consideration the Mass Casualty Commission's report, advice from the expert advisory panel and industry representatives, and hearing calls from firearms owners and firearms control advocates, the Government is launching a review of firearms classification. The Government will also be examining how the legal framework for prohibited weapons, devices, and ammunition can be modernized to close gaps in the law.

Progress on the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program



In November 2024, the Government of Canada started implementing the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program (ASFCP), providing fair compensation to eligible businesses who held these prohibited firearms in their inventory. The Compensation Program is showing success with high participation rates and a high number of firearms claims submitted for compensation. To date, more than 80 percent of the estimated prohibited firearms with businesses have been included in active claims from businesses, totaling 7,299 (as of March 2, 2025).

Preparation for extending the compensation program to individual firearms owners is well under way, as the Government builds on the success of the work done with firearm businesses and tests the web portal and systems for individuals to submit claims.

The Government of Canada is also achieving an important milestone in moving forward with the ASFCP for individuals by signing a contribution agreement with the City of Winnipeg. This means that the Winnipeg Police will have the additional resources required for implementing the compensation program for individuals when it launches, later in 2025. Discussions with provinces and municipalities on concluding other contribution agreements are currently ongoing.

Enhanced firearms licence ineligibility and revocation authorities

Minister Bendayan also announced the coming into force of measures to help to reduce risks to public safety and to better respond to instances of firearms-related violence, including intimate partner violence, family violence, domestic violence and gender-based violence.

Enhanced ineligibility and revocation authorities will come into force on April 4, 2025. As of that date, individuals who are convicted of an offence in which violence was used, threatened or attempted against their intimate partner or any member of their family will be refused a firearms licence. Firearms licence holders will also have their licence revoked if a Chief Firearms Officer has reasonable grounds to suspect that they may have engaged in an act of domestic violence or stalking.

Chief Firearms Officers will be authorized to issue a conditional licence in limited circumstances and with any conditions necessary to those who hunt or trap to sustain themselves or their families.

To support the operation of these measures, the Government will also propose amendments to the Firearms Licences Regulations to define the terms "protection order" and "competent authority" and outline factors to support decision-making by Chief Firearms Officers on the issuance of a conditional licence for the purpose of sustenance hunting or trapping. This proposal will be available for consultations through the Canada Gazette, expected on March 8, 2025.

Yellow flag laws

Yellow flag laws, which allow for the temporary suspension of a firearms licence, are coming into force today. As of now, Chief Firearms Officers will suspend a firearms licence for up to 30 days if they suspect the licence holder is no longer eligible.

Regulatory amendments were also made to standardize notification procedures across Canada.

These initiatives are all part of the Government of Canada's comprehensive strategy to combat firearms related crime and violence. This strategy also includes significant investments in border security and law enforcement to combat firearms smuggling and trafficking, investments in communities to address gun and gang violence, and strengthened firearms controls.

Quote

"Firearms designed for the battlefield have no place in our communities or on our streets. By prohibiting additional assault-style firearms, we are taking another decisive step to protect Canadians from the devastating impact of gun violence. The firearms prohibited today are semi-automatic weapons with rapid fire capacity, designed to kill the maximum number of people in the minimum amount of time. Our government remains unwavering in its commitment to strengthening gun control measures that will keep Canadians safe. Women's groups and advocates in particular have been calling on the government to strengthen measures to protect those at risk of gender-based violence involving firearms. These measures will save lives."

- The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

On May 1, 2020 , the Government of Canada prohibited approximately 1,500 makes and models of assault-style firearms and their variants.

, the Government of prohibited approximately 1,500 makes and models of assault-style firearms and their variants. On December 5, 2024 , the Government of Canada prohibited an additional 324 makes and models of assault-style firearms.

, the Government of prohibited an additional 324 makes and models of assault-style firearms. Today, an additional 179 makes and models of firearms have been prohibited.

With the prohibition announced today, there is a total of over 2,500 firearms prohibited since 2020.

Related Products

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow Public Safety Canada on X , LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Don't Drive High on Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Malia Chenaoui, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]