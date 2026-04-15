The regulations will govern the application of a new law that would apply to federally regulated private businesses in Quebec and in regions with a significant Francophone population

OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are at the heart of Canadian identity. Protecting and promoting French--particularly its use in services to the public--and supporting official language minority communities are priorities.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced the tabling in Parliament of the draft regulations on the use of French in federally regulated private businesses. These regulations are part of the new Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act and provide a framework for the application of the language regime, the implementation of the new rights of consumers and employees, and the new obligations of employers regarding the use of French within federally regulated private businesses established by the Act.

These regulations aim to create work environments that reflect and respect Canada's cultural and linguistic diversity and make it possible for employees and consumers to communicate and work in French. It marks a key step in the process of achieving true equality of Canada's two official languages. The regulations specify the following:

the list of regions with a significant Francophone population;

the minimum number of employees required for a business to be subject to the Act;

the rules regarding the provision of services and signage;

the rights of employees to work in French;

administrative obligations for businesses;

possible exemptions for certain sectors or specific activities.

When the Act (by decree) and its regulations come into effect, the regime would first apply in Quebec, and then, two years later, in regions with a significant Francophone presence.

The Government of Canada remains committed to advancing language rights, to ensuring that all Canadians can work or receive services in French in regions of the country with a strong Francophone presence, including Quebec.

Quotes

"These draft regulations are a crucial step toward guaranteeing Francophone and Francophile workers and consumers the right to work and receive services in French, while clarifying the responsibilities of businesses. We will continue to act to fully implement the Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act and reach true equality between English and French in this country."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages received royal assent on June 20, 2023. The Government of Canada is currently moving forward with the implementation of the Act, including the tabling of regulations, which are essential tools for bringing about language reform.

The new law will apply to federally regulated private businesses, that is, businesses as defined in section 2 of the Canada Labour Code. These typically include telecommunications companies, banks, interprovincial transportation companies, and so on. However, certain exclusions apply.

The Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act has been passed by Parliament and will come into force at the same time as its regulations. It will come into effect by order in Quebec, and two years later in regions with a significant Francophone population.

The Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act recognizes that French is a minority language in Canada and North America due to the predominant use of English.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration recognizes the significant social, economic and cultural value of official languages. It also takes into account the current and future situation of official language minority communities in Canada, namely Francophone minorities outside Quebec and English-speaking minorities in Quebec. The Action Plan provides for investments of more than $4.1 billion over five years, the largest amount of funding ever allocated by a government for official languages.

In November 2025, the Government of Canada announced that it had tabled the draft regulations on administrative monetary penalties in Parliament. These regulations are intended to provide a framework for the exercise of a new power granted to the Commissioner of Official Languages: to impose administrative monetary penalties on certain entities in the passenger transportation sector that are subject to the Official Languages Act. The draft regulations were published in Part I of the Canada Gazette on March 7, 2026, to allow Canadians, interested groups and stakeholders to provide comments prior to the final adoption of the regulations.

Related Products

Draft regulations on the use of French in federally regulated private businesses

Details on the Bill entitled An Act to amend the Official Languages Act, to enact the Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act and to make related amendments to other Acts

An Act to Support the Use of French

Associated Links

C-13 - An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages

Federal language laws: Modernization and new obligations

History of the Official Languages Act

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact:Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]