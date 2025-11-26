Government of Canada tables draft regulations on administrative monetary penalties under the Official Languages Act

The regulations will outline the exercise of a new power available to the Commissioner of Official Languages, which is the power to impose administrative monetary penalties on certain passenger transportation industry entities subject to the Official Languages Act

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are at the heart of the Canadian identity. They are integral parts of our society's linguistic landscape. Protecting and promoting our two official languages and defending official language minority communities are priorities for the Government of Canada.

Today in Parliament, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced the tabling of draft regulations on administrative monetary penalties, as outlined in the new version of the Official Languages Act.

The regulations will frame the exercise of a new power available to the Commissioner of Official Languages, which is the power to impose administrative monetary penalties on certain passenger transportation industry entities that are subject to the Official Languages Act.

Once the draft regulation is adopted, the Commissioner will be able to apply a financial deterrent against non-compliance with obligations regarding communications with the public and the provision of services in both official languages. This will allow the Commissioner to respond more effectively to recurring complaints in the passenger transportation industry.

Potential sanctions may be adjusted based on several factors, including the severity of the situation, the repetitive nature of the violation and its impact, corrective measures taken by the organization, and the size of the organization. This approach is meant to ensure fair, consistent and transparent administration of the sanctions.

The Government of Canada remains committed to advancing language rights, strengthening the use of English and French services offered to the public, and supporting more respectful and inclusive experiences for all travellers to the country.

"People travelling in Canada should be able to receive services in French and English, anywhere, anytime. These draft regulations reinforce the genuine equality between these two languages and respond to concerns expressed by travellers who wish to be served in the official language of their choice. This additional tool represents an essential advance in the modernization of the Official Languages Act and brings us closer to true equality between out two languages."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

The Official Languages Act received Royal Assent on June 20, 2023. The Government of Canada is continuing to implement the Act, including the tabling of regulations that are essential tools for making language reform a reality.

The tabling of the draft regulations in Parliament triggers a 30-day consideration period in the House of Commons, following which the text will be published in Part I of the Canada Gazette to allow for public consultation. The final version may be published in Part II of the Canada Gazette, after 30 sitting days in both houses of Parliament, followed by its registration and coming into force by Order-in-Council.

The following entities would be covered by the proposed regulations and may be penalized for non-compliance with specific language obligations, as they are subject to Part IV of the Official Languages Act, operate in the transportation industry and provide services to the travelling public: Air Canada, Marine Atlantic Inc., VIA Rail Canada Inc., and designated airport authorities, as defined in the Airport Transfer (Miscellaneous Matters) Act.

The new version of the Official Languages Act recognizes that French is a minority language in Canada and North America, and that the federal government is committed to protecting and promoting it throughout the country, including in Quebec.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023-2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration recognizes the significant social, economic and cultural value of official languages. It also takes into account the present and future reality of official language minority communities in Canada, namely Francophone minorities outside Quebec and English-speaking minorities in Quebec. The Action Plan provides investments totalling more than $4.1 billion over five years, the largest investment in official languages by a government.

