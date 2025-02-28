Member of Parliament Kody Blois announces an investment in the Mermaid Theatre in Windsor, Nova Scotia

WINDSOR, NS, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Cultural spaces are where arts and culture come to life and where our communities can express themselves, learn from each other and come together. The Government of Canada supports the vitality of cultural venues by supporting cultural infrastructure projects across the country.

Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament (Kings–Hants), announced that the Government of Canada will invest $1.2 million in the Mermaid Theatre in Windsor, Nova Scotia. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

Canadian Heritage is providing $800,000 to help support revitalization efforts at the Mermaid Theatre, which will lead to improved spaces and better access to the arts for residents and visitors. The project will include updating the building's facade as well as installing new roofing and a new theatre marquee sign. It will also include other improvements and the purchase of specialized equipment for the performing arts centre.

ACOA intends to provide a non-repayable contribution of $400,000 through its Innovative Communities Fund, pending contract signature. This investment will support extensive interior upgrades to the Mermaid Theatre, including accessibility, safety and energy improvements and new modern equipment. This builds on a previous project where ACOA provided a $210,000 non-repayable contribution to enhance the theatre's digital animation programming, such as MermaidTV's Animalingo, by hiring expertise and upgrading computer equipment.

These projects will help bolster the vitality of the arts scene in Windsor while generating economic and tourism spin-offs.

Quotes

"Investing in our cultural spaces also means investing in the future of our communities. This investment in the Mermaid Theatre is a good example of our ongoing commitment to supporting local arts, heritage and cultural organizations and celebrating our rich cultural heritage. We're proud to support initiatives that enrich cultural life in communities in Nova Scotia."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"For 50 years, Mermaid Theatre has wowed kids and families at home and abroad, earning international attention for its digital programs. These upgrades mean even more people will get to enjoy their shows in an accessible, year-round space."

—The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Access to culture is vital, which is why we're proud to support this project at the Mermaid Theatre, which will help strengthen the local arts scene. With this funding, we continue to encourage residents and visitors to experience local culture and local talent, while also encouraging artists to innovate and share their talent at this iconic space."

—Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, and Member of Parliament (Kings–Hants)

Quick Facts

Mermaid Theatre owns and operates a 50,000-square-foot facility, which includes a 400-seat performing arts centre, a 30-seat multi-disciplinary space, various rehearsal, training and meeting rooms, workshop spaces as well as a commercial bakery and café.

The theatre presents an annual performing arts series from September to June, featuring a variety of live performances that span various genres of music, theatre, dance and comedy, as well as artist talks, community workshops, open rehearsals and complimentary school performances for at-risk and socioeconomically underserved youth.

Mermaid Theatre creates and shares live and animated content through its digital platform MermaidTV. An example is the children's language and culture learning program Animalingo, which partners with cultural leaders to teach children Mi'kmaq, Gaelic, and Acadian French through puppetry, animation, music and storytelling.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and the planning, design and execution of feasibility studies related to arts and heritage cultural spaces.

The Innovative Communities Fund (ICF) supports projects that build the economies of communities in Atlantic Canada. Through the ICF, ACOA works with communities to find opportunities for growth.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

The Mermaid Theatre

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Charles Thibault-Béland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Connor Burton, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development and of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]; Lori Selig, Acting Director of Communications, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), 902-266-7477, [email protected]