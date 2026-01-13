New federal investment will help welcome, retain and develop of the French-speaking immigrant workforce in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Francophone immigration is essential to the vitality and sustainability of official language minority communities. It is important that newcomers establish linguistic, economic and social roots, which will help them find employment, access French-language services and feel a true sense of belonging.

Yesterday, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced a $640,000, three-year investment in the Culture d'entreprise project, run jointly by the Fédération culturelle canadienne-française and Culture pour tous, with financial support from the Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie.

This investment will support the development of tools and resources for business and cultural leaders to encourage integration and strengthen intercultural ties in Canadian Francophone communities. The project aims to offer French-speaking newcomers concrete ways to forge strong ties with their host community, participate actively in cultural life and ultimately contribute to the vitality and success of the French-speaking minority.

As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to promoting the vitality of Francophone and Acadian communities across the country, this support was made possible by investments in official languages support programs.

Quotes

"Francophone immigration is essential to the vitality of official language minority communities. Newcomers enrich our Francophone community, our culture and our economy. By supporting the Culture d'entreprise project, our government recognizes the importance of equipping our communities to work toward the integration, retention and development of a skilled French-speaking workforce across the country."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Fédération culturelle canadienne-française is pleased to count on Canadian Heritage for its support of this innovative project. Culture d'entreprise opens up new paths to collaboration among the arts and culture community, the business world and organizations welcoming newcomers. This invaluable support will allow us to track and realize the full potential of this cross-Canada project, which means the arts and culture sector can serve the economy and communities."

--Nancy Juneau, President, Fédération culturelle canadienne-française

Quick Facts

Between now and 2028, there will be 16 projects in Canada's 12 French-speaking minority provinces and territories, with the aim of creating environments that encourage the cultural, social and professional development of newcomers.

For more than 40 years, the Fédération culturelle canadienne-française has promoted and defended the place of arts and culture in French-speaking Canada and Acadia.

Culture pour tous' mission is to use accessible, inspiring and inclusive strategies and actions to raise awareness and appreciation of culture as an essential factor in the development and health of communities. It encourages organizations and citizens to engage with culture and support it, shaping our collective culture together.

Established in 1984, the Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie (MCCF) is an intergovernmental forum that brings together the ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophone community. The MCCF works for an inclusive and dynamic Francophone community that contributes to and participates fully in the development of Canadian society.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration recognizes the important social, economic and cultural value of official languages. It also considers the present and future reality of official language minority communities in Canada, namely French-speaking minorities outside Quebec and English-speaking minorities in Quebec.

