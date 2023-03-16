The Government of Canada supports increased accessibility and inclusivity at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet

WINNIPEG, MB, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Investing in Canada's cultural infrastructure improves access for all Canadians to arts and culture, contributes to the economy, and provides essential opportunities for artists and performers.

Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament (Winnipeg South), announced $2 million in funding for the Royal Winnipeg Ballet's campus expansion and modernization project. This initiative will improve the efficiency, accessibility, inclusivity, and safety of the campus facilities. He made this announcement on behalf of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez.

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet's campus expansion and modernization project includes new construction, renovation work and specialized equipment purchases at each of its campus facilities, with construction of the new student living centre already complete.

Canadian Heritage funding, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will support the highest-priority renovations and specialized equipment purchases in the current project phase, with a specific focus on the Royal Winnipeg Ballet's dance studios and its public performance space, the Founder's Studio.

"Cultural spaces and the performing arts are important economic drivers that sustain communities and allow us to promote our heritage. The Government of Canada is pleased to support the Royal Winnipeg Ballet's Campus Expansion and Modernization project so that current and future students can benefit from a safe and modern campus and dance studios that will allow them to develop their talent and their passion."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Royal Winnipeg Ballet is a much-loved and widely respected institution that contributes significantly to our local arts scene and to our economy. Today's investment will help to better support the RWB's students and future performers and, in turn, ensure the longevity of our beloved ballet company. We are proud to support the improvement of the studio and performance spaces to increase accessibility, safety, and inclusivity."

—Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament (Winnipeg South)

"Dancers and dance-makers of all ages, levels, backgrounds, and abilities come to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet campus to discover, explore, and share their talent and creativity. A place of inspiration, education, and connection, the RWB campus is a landmark of culture and the arts in Manitoba, and we are extremely grateful to the Government of Canada for their support of our important expansion and modernization plan. Thanks to the generosity of our partners, we are improving the efficiency, accessibility, inclusivity, and safety of our campus for all of our dancers and everyone in the community."

—André Lewis, Artistic Director and CEO, Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet

Founded in 1939, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet holds the double distinction of being Canada's premiere ballet company and the longest continuously operating ballet company in North America. In 2019, the RWB marked its 80th anniversary, and in 2020, the RWB School Professional Division celebrated 50 years of inspiring young artists and supporting them in the pursuit of their goals. Today, the RWB School Professional Division is well-known across Canada and around the world for delivering excellence in dance education.

Since 1939, the Recreational Division of the RWB School has made a meaningful contribution in communities across Manitoba by providing quality dance instruction to dancers of all ages, levels, and interests. The School's state-of the-art facility, located in historic downtown Winnipeg, is home to the more than 1,500 students annually who make up the Professional and Recreational Divisions of the School.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture, and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment, and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

