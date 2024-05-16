Government of Canada Supports the Chinese Canadian Museum

The Chinese Canadian Museum receives funding for an important travelling exhibition

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canada Heritage, and Wilson Miao, Member of Parliament (Richmond Centre), announced $278,000 in funding for the Chinese Canadian Museum to support its exhibition, Odysseys and Migration. They made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Located in Vancouver's historic Chinatown, the Chinese Canadian Museum honours and preserves the history and heritage of Chinese Canadians.

This Museums Assistance Program support will help the Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia transform Odysseys and Migration into a travelling exhibition that will be hosted by the Royal British Columbia Museum in 2025 and by Barkerville Historic Town in 2026. The exhibition explores the origins of Chinese Canadian migration and recounts some of the unique moments in Chinese Canadian history from the 18th century to today.

This support builds on the previous investment of more than $5.1 million in the Chinese Canadian Museum, made through Canadian Heritage and Pacific Economic Development Canada.

May marks Asian Heritage Month in Canada, a time for Canadians to learn about the important contributions of Asian Canadians to our country. This is also a time to celebrate the diverse experiences and dynamic legacies of Asian Canadians in our communities.

"As we mark Asian Heritage Month, we're pleased to support the Odysseys and Migration exhibition, which showcases the stories and accomplishments of Chinese Canadians throughout our history. Since opening last Canada Day, the Chinese Canadian Museum has celebrated the powerful narratives of sacrifice and resilience of this community, while giving voice to a history that includes systemic discrimination but also remarkable contributions. Exploring our past at the museum and through travelling exhibitions helps us better understand the heritage, history and legacy of Chinese Canadians."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Chinese Canadian Museum has proven itself a leader in promoting the artifacts, photographs and personal stories that commemorate the history of Chinese Canadians in our national mosaic. As the exhibit journeys across the province, it will become a catalyst for further dialogue and education on the history of our nation."

—Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Odysseys and Migration exhibition aims to showcase the history of Chinese Canadian migration, cultural and generational achievements as well as moments of oppression and adversity. Today's funding allows these stories to be shared beyond the walls of the Chinese Canadian Museum, so Canadians can learn more about the challenges and triumphs of the Chinese Canadian community."

—Wilson Miao, Member of Parliament (Richmond Centre)

"We are thankful to receive this important Museums Assistance Program funding from the Government of Canada. This essential support allows us to bring our Odysseys and Migration exhibition to different museums across the country, an important part of our mandate in sharing the historical stories of Chinese Canadians."

—Dr. Melissa Karmen Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia

The Chinese Canadian Museum officially opened on July 1, 2023, bringing together historic artifacts, collections, maps, films, photographs, archives, oral histories and other content relevant to the Chinese Canadian story.

The Odysseys and Migration exhibition explores aspects of the unique history of Chinese Canadians, from Chinese-Indigenous relations since 1788 to the multiple migration waves between Hong Kong and Vancouver, to 20th-21st-century migrations from countries around the world such as South Africa, Thailand and Singapore.

The Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia, which oversees the operations and management of the Chinese Canadian Museum, was founded in March 2020 as an independent, non-profit society with a provincial mandate to establish a Chinese Canadian Museum.

The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and workers in preserving and presenting heritage collections. The program encourages the preservation of Indigenous culture and promotes better access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also promotes professional knowledge, skills and practices related to key museum functions.

The theme for Asian Heritage Month 2024 is, Preserving the Past, Embracing the Future: Amplifying Asian Canadian Legacy. This theme celebrates the rich heritage and contributions of people of Asian origin in Canada while also looking forward to the future with optimism and hope.

